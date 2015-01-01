पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Government May Announce Rs 3 Lakh Crore Power Supply Reform In 2021 22 Budget

बिजली वितरण करने वाली कंपनियों को राहत देने की तैयारी:2021-22 बजट में सरकार कर सकती है 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पावर सप्लाई रिफॉर्म की घोषणा

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आम बजट में अबकी बार मोदी सरकार बिजली वितरण करने वाली कंपनियों को राहत देने की योजना बना रही है। खबर है कि सरकार बजट में 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पावर सप्लाई रिफॉर्म की घोषणा कर सकती है। इस योजना का नाम अटल डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन सिस्टम इम्प्रूवमेंट दिया जाएगा।

2021-22 बजट में इस योजना की घोषणा होगी

एक सरकारी अधिकारी ने कहा कि वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण घाटे को कम करने और बिजली वितरण उपयोगिताओं की दक्षता में सुधार के लिए केंद्रीय बजट में इलेक्ट्रिसिटी 3 ट्रिलियन बिजली वितरण सुधार कार्यक्रम की घोषणा कर सकती हैं।

60,000 करोड़ रुपए केंद्र सरकार देगी

इस योजना के लिए खर्च होने वाले 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए में 60,000 करोड़ रुपए केंद्र सरकार देगी। बाकी के 2 लाख 40 हजार करोड़ रुपए एशियन डेवलपमेंट बैंक और वर्ल्ड बैंक से जुटाने की प्लानिंग है।

इन योजनाओं में खर्च होने वाली राशि भी डिस्काॅम को दी जाएंगी, ताकि पावर सप्लाई रिफॉर्म के लक्ष्यों को पूरा किया जा सके। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार इलेक्ट्रिसिटी अमेंडमेंट बिल 2020 लाएगी।

