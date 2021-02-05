पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Government To Get 28,600 Crore On Selling The Entire Stake In BOI And IOB, If It Goes For 51% Management Control, Will Get 12,800 Crore Rupees

विनिवेश का हिसाब:BOI और IOB में पूरा हिस्सा बेचने पर सरकार को मिलेंगे 28,600 करोड़, 51% के साथ मैनेजमेंट कंट्रोल रखती है तो 12,800 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे

  • बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र और सेंट्रल बैंक में शेयर घटाकर 51% करने पर सरकार को मिलेंगे 6,400 करोड़
  • IOB में सरकार की हिस्सेदारी 95.8%, BOM में 92.5%, CBI में 92.4% और BOI में 89.1% है

सरकार अगर बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (BOI) और इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक (IOB) में अपनी पूरी हिस्सेदारी बेच देती है, तो उसको लगभग 28,600 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। इस बात का जिक्र रेटिंग एजेंसी केयर रेटिंग्स ने अपने एनालिसिस में किया है।

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट 2021-22 में कहा था कि नए वित्त वर्ष में सरकार कम से कम दो पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों का निजीकरण करेगी। सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में विनिवेश के जरिए 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र, सेंट्रल बैंक में शेयर 51% पर लाने पर मिलेंगे 6,400 करोड़

फिलहाल यह तय नहीं है कि क्या सरकार BOI और IOB दोनों में अपनी पूरी हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी। केयर के एनालिसिस के मुताबिक अगर सरकार दोनों बैंकों में अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाकर 51% पर ले आती है तो इससे उसके खजाने में 12,800 करोड़ रुपए आएंगे।

अगर सरकार बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र (BOM) और सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (CBI) में भी अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाकर 51% पर ले आती है तो दोनों से लगभग 6,400 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। IOB में सरकार की हिस्सेदारी 95.8%, BOM में 92.5%, CBI में 92.4% और BOI में 89.1% है।

IOB के पास सबसे ज्यादा इक्विटी कैपिटल, BOI का मार्केट प्राइस सबसे ज्यादा

केयर रेटिंग्स के चीफ इकोनॉमिस्ट मदन सबनवीस ने कहा, ‘IOB के पास सबसे ज्यादा इक्विटी कैपिटल है जबकि BOI का मार्केट प्राइस दूसरे सरकारी बैंकों से ज्यादा है। अगर सरकार दोनों बैंकों का मैनेजमेंट अपने हाथों में रखते हुए अपनी हिस्सेदारी मौजूदा कीमतों पर बेचकर 51% पर ले आती है तो उसको लगभग 12,800 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे।’ सबनवीस का कहना है कि अगर सरकार दोनों बैंकों में अपनी पूरी हिस्सेदारी मौजूदा भाव पर बेचती है तो उसको लगभग 28,600 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे।

बैंकों को प्राइवेटाइज करने से पहले सरकार 51% तक ला सकती है हिस्सेदारी

सरकार किस बैंक में अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाएगी, यह अभी साफ नहीं है, लेकिन मीडिया में आई खबरों के मुताबिक इस लिस्ट में IOB, BOM, BOI और CBI का नाम हो सकता है। माना जा रहा है कि सरकार पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों में अपनी हिस्सेदारी को पहले 50% से नीचे लाने से पहले 51% तक लाएगी ताकि प्राइवेट प्लेयर्स को प्राइवेटाइजेशन प्लान का हिस्सा बनाया जा सके।

विनिवेश की खबर पर चारों बैंकों के शेयरों में अपर सर्किट लगा

बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र, इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक, सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में सरकार की तरफ से अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाने की खबर आज आई। इस खबर पर इन चारों बैंकों के शेयरों में आज अपर सर्किट लगा और ये लगभग 20 पर्सेंट की उछाल के साथ बंद हुए।

