पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Government To Introduce The Cryptocurrency And Regulation Of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 In Budget Session Of Parliament

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट 2021:बिटकॉइन समेत सभी प्रकार की क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर लग सकती है रोक, RBI डिजिटल करेंसी के नए नियम बनाएगा

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकार ने 2019 में भी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर बैन लगाने और इसको आपराधिक बनाने के बिल तैयार किया था। हालांकि, यह बिल संसद में पेश नहीं हो पाया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
सरकार ने 2019 में भी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर बैन लगाने और इसको आपराधिक बनाने के बिल तैयार किया था। हालांकि, यह बिल संसद में पेश नहीं हो पाया था।
  • क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर बैन लगाने के लिए बिल पेश करेगी सरकार
  • अभी देश में डिजिटल करेंसी को लेकर कोई कानून नहीं

केंद्र सरकार बिटकॉइन, ईथर जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर रोक लगाने जा रही है। इसके लिए सरकार आगामी बजट सत्र में 'द क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एंड रेगुलेशन ऑफ ऑफिशियल डिजिटल करेंसी बिल-2021' पेश करने जा रही है। हालांकि, सरकार क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगाना नहीं चाहती है।

ऑफिसियल डिजिटल करेंसी फ्रेमवर्क का रास्ता तैयार करेगा RBI

लोकसभा बुलेटिन के मुताबिक, इस बिल के जरिए भारत की ऑफिशियल डिजिटल करेंसी का रास्ता तैयार किया जाएगा। इसके लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) फ्रेमवर्क तैयार करेगा। इस बिल को लोकसभा में विचार-विमर्श के लिए पेश किया जाएगा। बिल को चालू बजट में पास किए जाने की उम्मीद है।

अभी भारत में क्रिप्टोकरेंसी को लेकर कोई कानून नहीं

देश में क्रिप्टोकरेंसी का तेजी से प्रचलन बढ़ा है। लेकिन इसको लेकर देश में कोई कानून या गाइडलाइंस नहीं है। 2018 में RBI ने क्रिप्टोकरेंसी को लेकर एक सर्कुलर जारी किया था। इसमें RBI ने सभी वित्तीय संस्थानों से क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से जुड़ी सेवा प्रदान करने पर रोक लगा दी थी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी थी मंजूरी

RBI की ओर से रोक लगाने के बाद यह मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछले साल RBI की ओर से लगाए गए प्रतिबंध को खारिज करते हुए इसे मंजूरी दे दी थी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद भारत में क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में कारोबार हो रहा है। जानकारों का कहना है कि क्रिप्टोकरेंसी में निवेशक अपने रिस्क पर निवेश करता है।

क्या होती है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी?

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक प्रकार की वर्चुअल करेंसी होती है। डॉलर या रुपए जैसी करेंसी की तरह क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से भी लेन-देन किया जा सकता है। भारत में इसका इस्तेमाल तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। पेपाल ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर बिटकॉइन के जरिए लेन-देन को मंजूरी दे दी है।

रुपए के डिजिटल वर्जन को दिया जा सकता है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी का दर्जा

RBI की ओर से 25 जनवरी को पेमेंट सिस्टम्स को लेकर एक बुकलेट जारी की गई थी। इस बुकलेट में कहा गया था कि केंद्रीय बैंक नई डिजिटल करेंसी या रुपए के डिजिटल वर्जन को क्रिप्टोकरेंसी का दर्जा देने की संभावनाएं तलाशेगी।

2019 में भी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर बैन की तैयारी थी

सरकार ने 2019 में भी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर बैन लगाने और इसको आपराधिक बनाने के बिल तैयार किया था। हालांकि, यह बिल संसद में पेश नहीं हो पाया था। भारत में इस समय CoinDCX और Coinswitch Kuber जैसे क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज कार्यरत हैं। हाल ही में इन एक्सचेंज ने ऑपरेशन के लिए फंड जुटाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser