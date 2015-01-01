पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Government To Invest 60 Billion Dollars By 2024 To Build Gas Infrastructure In The Country

गैस आधारित इकॉनोमी की ओर:देश में गैस इंफ्रास्ट्रक्वचर बनाने के लिए 2024 तक 60 अरब डॉलर का निवेश करेगी सरकार

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने एसोचैम के फाउंडेशन डे वीक 2020 कार्यक्रम में कहा कि 2030 तक टोटल एनर्जी मिक्स में गैस का शेयर बढ़कर 15% पर पहुंच जाने का अनुमान है, जो अभी 6.2% है
  • गैस इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बनाने के लिए सरकार पाइपलाइन, LNG टर्मिनल्स और सिटी गैस डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन में निवेश करेगी
  • CGD परियोजना का कवरेज 400 से ज्यादा जिलों के 232 भौगोलिक क्षेत्रों तक फैलाया जा रहा है
  • इसके दायरे में देश का करीब 53% भौगोलिक क्षेत्र और 70% आबादी आ सकती है

पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने गुरुवार को कहा कि देश में गैस इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बनाने के लिए सरकार 2024 तक 60 अरब डॉलर का निवेश करेगी। एसोचैम के फाउंडेशन डे वीक 2020 कार्यक्रम में मंत्री ने साथ ही कहा कि 2030 तक टोटल एनर्जी मिक्स में गैस का शेयर बढ़कर 15 फीसदी पर पहुंच जाने का अनुमान है। अभी प्राइमरी एनर्जी मिक्स में नेचुरल गैस की हिस्सेदारी 6.2 फीसदी है।

मंत्री ने कहा कि गैस सेक्टर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बनाने के लिए सरकार पाइपलाइन, LNG टर्मिनल्स और सिटी गैस डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन (CGD) में निवेश करेगी। मंत्री ने कहा कि CGD परियोजना का कवरेज 400 से ज्यादा जिलों के 232 भौगोलिक क्षेत्रों तक फैलाया जा रहा है, जिसके दायरे में देश का करीब 53 फीसदी भूक्षेत्र और 70 फीसदी आबादी आ सकती है। इसी साल जून में देश का पहला ऑटोमेटेड नेशनल लेवल का गैस ट्रेडिंग प्लेटफॉर्म लांच हुआ था, जो देश में एक मजबूत गैस मार्केट और गैस ट्रेडिंग को बढ़ावा देगा।

पूरे देश में 1,000 LNG फ्यू स्टेशन लगेंगे

मंत्री ने कहा कि स्वच्छ मोबिलिटी सॉल्यूशन को अपनाया जा रहा है और परिवहन ईंधन के रूप में LNG का उपयोग बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इसमें लांग हॉल ट्रकिंग भी शामिल है। पूरे देश में 1,000 LNG फ्यू स्टेशन लगाने की योजना है। पिछले महीने ही देश के पहले 50 LNG फ्यू स्टेशंस का शिलान्यास किया गया है।

इस साल तीनों पेट्रोलियम रणनीतिक भंडार भर लिए गए

इस साल भारत ने कुल 53.3 लाख टन क्षमता के अपने तीनों रणनीतिक पेट्रोलियम भंडार को पूरा भर लिया। ये तीनों भंडार विशाखापट्‌टनम, मंगलुरु और पाडुर में हैं। सरकारी-निजी भागीदारी मॉडल पर चांदीकोल और पाडुर में 65 लाख टन के अन्य कमर्शियल-सह-रणनीतिक पेट्र्रोलियम भंडार बनाने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो चुकी है।

