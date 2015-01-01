पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Govt Issues Notice To Twitter For Showing Leh As Part Of J&K Instead Of UT Of Ladakh

कार्यवाही की तैयारी:लेह को लद्दाख के बजाए जम्मू-कश्मीर का हिस्सा दिखाने पर ट्विटर को नोटिस, 5 दिन में स्पष्टीकरण मांगा

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
पिछले महीने एक लाइव ब्रॉडकास्ट के दौरान ट्विटर ने जम्मू कश्मीर को पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना का हिस्सा दिखाया था।
  • सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय ने ट्विटर के ग्लोबल वाइस प्रेसीडेंट को भेजा नोटिस
  • ट्विटर के प्रवक्ता ने कहा- हमने जिओ टैग में हुए अपडेट की जानकारी साझा की
  • पहले भी जम्मू कश्मीर को चीन का हिस्सा दिखा चुका है माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म

लेह को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश लद्दाख के बजाए जम्मू कश्मीर का हिस्सा दिखाए जाने पर सरकार ने माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर को नोटिस जारी किया है। सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय से जुड़े सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी है।

मंत्रालय ने पांच दिन में मांगा जवाब

मंत्रालय ने नोटिस में कहा है कि क्यों ना गलत मैप के जरिए भारत की क्षेत्रीय अखंडता का अनादर करने पर आपके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाए? मंत्रालय ने इस संबंध में ट्विटर से पांच दिन में स्पष्टीकरण देने को कहा है। मंत्रालय से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक, यह नोटिस 9 नवंबर को जारी किया गया है। ट्विटर के ग्लोबल वाइस प्रेसीडेंट को भेजे नोटिस में कहा गया है कि लेह को जम्मू कश्मीर के हिस्से के रूप में दिखाकर ट्विटर ने भारतीय संसद की इच्छा को कम करने का जानबूझकर प्रयास किया गया है। संसद ने एक बिल के जरिए लेह मुख्यालय के साथ लद्दाख को एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश घोषित किया है।

नोटिस का जवाब दिया: ट्विटर प्रवक्ता

इस मुद्दे पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए ट्विटर के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि हमने प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय के पत्र का जवाब दे दिया है। प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि हमने जिओ-टैग मुद्दे को लेकर हाल ही में हुए अपडेट से जुड़ी जानकारी मंत्रालय के साथ साझा कर दी है। प्रवक्ता ने आगे कहा कि ट्विटर सरकार और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय के साथ साझेदारी को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है।

पहले भी लेह को चीन का हिस्सा दिखा चुका है ट्विटर

इससे पहले भी ट्विटर लेह को चीन का हिस्सा दिखा चुका है। इस पर सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय के सचिव ने कंपनी के CEO जैक डोर्सी को पत्र लिखकर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई थी। इसके जवाब में ट्विटर ने चीन के हटाकर जम्मू कश्मीर कर दिया था। हालांकि, अभी तक ट्विटर ने लेह को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश लद्दाख का हिस्सा नहीं दिखाया है। ट्विटर पर अभी भी लेह को जम्मू कश्मीर का हिस्सा दिखाया जा रहा है जो भारत सरकार की आधिकारिक स्थिति के खिलाफ है।

ट्विटर पर लग सकता है बैन

पिछले महीने एक लाइव ब्रॉडकास्ट के दौरान ट्विटर ने जम्मू कश्मीर को पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना का हिस्सा दिखाया था। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने ट्विटर की जमकर आलोचना की थी। एक इंडस्ट्री एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि ताजा नोटिस के बाद भी ट्विटर ने गलती को नहीं सुधारा है। ऐसे में IT एक्ट के सेक्शन 69A के तहत ट्विटर पर भारत में बैन लग सकता है। इसके अलावा सरकार क्रिमिनल लॉ के तहत FIR दर्ज करा सकती है। इसमें 6 महीने की जेल की सजा हो सकती है।

