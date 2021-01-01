पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट 2021-22:किसान कर्ज का लक्ष्य बढ़ाकर 19 लाख करोड़ रु. कर सकती है सरकार, इस साल 15 लाख करोड़ का है टार्गेट

नई दिल्ली
उत्पादन बढ़ाने और किफायती दरों पर क्रेडिट उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सरकार ब्याज में छूट देती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्पादन बढ़ाने और किफायती दरों पर क्रेडिट उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सरकार ब्याज में छूट देती है।
  • इस योजना में किसानों को सस्ती दर पर कर्ज मिलता है
  • समय पर कर्ज चुकाने पर वास्तविक ब्याज दर 4% रह जाती है

केंद्र सरकार ने 2022 तक किसानों की आय को बढ़ाकर दोगुना करने का उद्देश्य तय किया है। इसको देखते हुए सरकार वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 के बजट में फॉर्म क्रेडिट यानी किसानों को दिए जाने वाले कर्ज का लक्ष्य बढ़ा सकती है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, नए वित्त वर्ष में फार्म क्रेडिट का लक्ष्य बढ़कर 19 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो सकता है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 1 फरवरी को केंद्रीय बजट पेश करेंगी।

चालू वित्त वर्ष में 15 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लक्ष्य

चालू वित्त वर्ष में सरकार ने फॉर्म क्रेडिट के लिए 15 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लक्ष्य तय किया है। केंद्र सरकार फॉर्म सेक्टर के लिए क्रेडिट लक्ष्य में हर साल बढ़ोतरी करती है। इस बार भी इसमें बढ़ोतरी होनी है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 2020-21 का बजट पेश करते हुए कहा था कि एग्रीकल्चर क्रेडिट स्पेस में नॉन-बैंकिंग फाइनेंस कंपनीज (NBFC) और को-ऑपरेटिव भी कार्यरत हैं। नाबार्ड रिफाइनेंस स्कीम का भी इस स्पेस में विस्तार किया जाएगा।

धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहा है एग्रीकल्चर क्रेडिट

हाल के वर्षों में किसानों को दिया जाने वाला कर्ज लक्ष्य के मुकाबले ज्यादा रहा है। उदाहरण के लिए- वित्त वर्ष 2017-18 में 10 लाख करोड़ रुपए के क्रेडिट का लक्ष्य तय किया गया था। इस वित्त वर्ष में किसानों को 11.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए का क्रेडिट दिया गया था। इसी प्रकार वित्त वर्ष 2016-17 में 9 लाख करोड़ रुपए के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 10.66 लाख करोड़ रुपए का फसल लोन दिया गया था।

फॉर्म उत्पादन बढ़ाने में क्रेडिट का अहम रोल

फार्म उत्पादन बढ़ाने में क्रेडिट का काफी अहम रोल है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि संस्थागत क्रेडिट से किसानों को गैर-संस्थागत कर्ज की ऊंची ब्याज से मुक्ति मिलती है। सामान्य तौर पर फार्म लोन पर 9% की दर से ब्याज लगता है। हालांकि, उत्पादन बढ़ाने और किफायती दरों पर क्रेडिट उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सरकार ब्याज में छूट देती है।

3 लाख तक के शॉर्ट टर्म पर ब्याज में 2% की छूट

मौजूदा समय में सरकार शॉर्ट टर्म फॉर्म लोन पर किसानों को ब्याज में 2% की छूट देती है। 3 लाख तक के लोन पर 7% का ब्याज लगता है। समय पर भुगतान करने पर 3% का अतिरिक्त इंसेंटिव दिया जाता है। इस प्रकार लोन पर लगने वाली वास्तविक ब्याज दर 4% हो जाती है। यह ब्याज छूट पब्लिक सेक्टर के बैंक, प्राइवेट लैंडर, को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक और क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक से लिए जाने वाले लोन पर दी जाती है।

