केंद्रीय मंत्री का बयान:देश में पोर्ट ग्रिड बनाने पर फोकस कर रही है सरकार: मनसुख मांडविया

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ पोर्ट्स, शिपिंग एंड वाटरवेज के नाम की पट्टिका का अनावरण करते केंद्रीय मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया। फोटो-ट्विटर।
  • शिपिंग मंत्रालय का नाम बदलकर मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ पोर्ट्स, शिपिंग एंड वाटरवेज रखा गया
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा- अब वाटरवेज और कोस्टल शिपिंग का डेवलपमेंट प्राथमिकता पर होगा

केंद्रीय मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया का कहना है कि वाटरवेज और कोस्टल शिपिंग के अलावा सरकार पोर्ट ग्रिड बनाने पर भी फोकस कर रही है। केंद्रीय पोर्ट्स शिपिंग और वाटरवेज मंत्री मांडविया ने कहा कि 1400 किलोमीटर लंबा वाटरवेज डेवलप किया जा चुका है। 1000 किलोमीटर के वाटरवेज को डेवलप करने का कार्य प्राथमिकता के आधार पर किया जा रहा है।

शिपिंग मंत्रालय का नाम बदला गया

शिपिंग मंत्रालय का नाम बदलकर मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ पोर्ट्स, शिपिंग एंड वाटरवेज (पत्तन, पोत परिवहन और जलमार्ग मंत्रालय) की पट्टिका के अनावरण के मौके पर मांडविया ने यह बात कही। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के विजन के अनुरूप भारत मल्टी-मॉडल कनेक्टिविटी के समग्र और दीर्घकालिक दृष्टिकोण के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है। नाम बदलने के साथ मंत्रालय अब वाटरवेज और कोस्टल शिपिंग के डेवलपमेंट पर ज्यादा फोकस करेगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि पोर्ट ग्रिड बनाने पर भी फोकस कर रहे हैं। इसके तहत फिशरीज पोर्ट, एग्रीकल्चर पोर्ट, मिनरल पोर्ट जैसे छोटे-छोटे पोर्ट बनाए जाएंगे। इससे देश में पोर्ट और पोर्ट आधारित डेवलपमेंट तैयार होगा।

पीएम ने की थी नाम बदलने की घोषणा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 8 नवंबर को गुजरात में हजीरा और घोघा के बीच रो-पैक्स फेरी सेवा की शुरुआत के मौके पर शिपिंग मंत्रालय का नाम बदलने की घोषणा की थी। पीएम ने कहा था कि अधिकांश विकसित देशों में शिपिंग मंत्रालय पोर्ट्स और वाटरवेज से जुड़े कार्य करता है। भारत में भी शिपिंग मंत्रालय पोर्ट और वाटरवेज से जुड़े कई कार्य करता है। इसीलिए नाम में स्पष्टता लाने के लिए यह बदलाव किया गया है।

2 दिन में सभी औपचारिकताएं पूरी की

मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि पीएम मोदी की घोषणा के बाद नए नाम को लेकर सभी औपचारिकताएं दो दिन में पूरी कर ली गईं। 10 नवंबर को मंत्रालय का नाम बदलने की जानकारी गजट में भी प्रकाशित करा दी गई।

