पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Group Health Insurance Vs Individual Health Insurance; Know What Is Accident Insurance Policy?

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:जानिए क्या है ग्रुप इंश्योरेंस और व्यक्तिगत इंश्योरेंस का फायदा, भारी खर्च से बचने के लिए लिजिए ज्यादा कवर

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जुलाई 2020 में लोकसभा में रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट और हाईवे मिनिस्ट्री ने बताया था कि केवल 2016 में 4,80,652 रोड एक्सीडेंट हुए, जिसमें 1,50,785 मौतें हुई थी।
  • इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी व्यक्ति के फाइनेंशियल जोखिमों को कवर करता है
  • सड़क दुर्घटना के मामलों भारत दुनिया में शीर्ष देशों में साथ शुमार है

आप अगर किसी कंपनी के कर्मचारी हैं तो आपको यह जानना जरूरी है कि आपको जो ग्रुप इंश्योरेंस प्लान मिला है, वह आपकी सभी जरूरतों को पूरा करता है या नहीं, आपको चाहिए कि आप एक बार पूरी पॉलिसी को देखें। निश्चित तौर पर आपको यह लगेगा कि ग्रुप इंश्योरेंस पालिसी आपकी सभी जरूरतों को पूरा नहीं करती है। ऐसे में आपको चाहिए कि आप एक व्यक्तिगत पॉलिसी भी लें जिसमें हेल्थ की सभी जरूरतों को पूरा किया जा सके। यह ध्यान रखिए कि हेल्थ पॉलिसी में कभी भी कोई भी जरूरत पड़ सकती है। ऐसे में आपको दोनों पॉलिसियों को लेना चाहिए।

क्या होता है एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी ?

यह एक प्रकार का इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी होता है, जो व्यक्ति के फाइनेंशियल जोखिमों को कवर करता है। इसमें इलाज, अस्पताल, एंबुलेंस और इनकम का खर्च कवर होता है। अगर एक्सीडेंट में पॉलिसीधारक की मौत हो जाती है तो उस व्यक्ति के परिवार को इंश्योरेंस कंपनी द्वारा कंपनसेशन का पूरा पैसा दिया जाता है।

आमतौर पर दो तरह की एक्सीडेंट पॉलिसी होती है – इंडिविजुअल और ग्रुप एक्सीडेंट पॉलिसी। इसमें इंडिविजुअल एक्सीडेंट कवर में एक्सीडेंटल डेथ, आंशिक विकलांगता या स्थायी विकलांगता को कवर किया जाता है। जबकि ग्रुप एक्सीडेंट कवर ऑफिस की कंपनी द्वारा उसके कर्मचारियों के लिए कराया जाता है। ये सिर्फ बेसिक प्लान होते हैं। इसमें इंडिविजुअल प्लान के मुकाबले काफी कम सुविधाएं मिलती हैं।

एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी में एक्सीडेंट की तारीख अहम होती हैं। क्योंकि, ज्यादातर कंपनियां एक्सीडेंट से 1 साल के भीतर होने वाली नुकसान का ही पैसा देती है। ध्यान दें कि इंडिविजुअल एक्सीडेंट कवर में आत्महत्या, खुद से चोट लगना, नेचुरल डेथ, पहले से शरीर में मौजूद किसी तरह की रोग, प्रेगनेंसी, नॉन-एलोपैथिक ट्रीटमेंट, मानसिक बीमारी को पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट कवर में शामिल नहीं किया जाता है।

क्यों है पॉलिसी की आवश्यकता?

व्यक्तिगत जिम्मेदारियों के चलते आर्थिक मजबूती भी आवश्यक बन गई है। इसमें परिवार, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा एवं अन्य जिम्मेदारियां शामिल हैं। ऐसे में आकस्मिक दुर्घटनाओं के चलते परिवार और भविष्य की योजनाओं पर बुरा असर न पड़े इसके लिए इंश्योरेंस की आवश्यकता होती है। आमतौर पर फाइनेंशियल एक्सपर्ट हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस और टर्म इंश्योरेंस की सलाह देते हैं। इसमें व्यक्ति अपने परिस्थितियों के अनुसार इंश्योरेंस का चुनाव कर सकते हैं। यदि आपने पहले से ही पॉलिसी ले रखी है, तो बेहतर विकल्प के तौर पर अन्य पॉलिसी को भी जोड़ सकते हैं। अधिक बीमा रकम के लिए स्टैंडअलोन इंडिविजुअल एक्सीडेंट कवर के विकल्प का चुनाव किया जा सकता है।

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं के आंकड़े

सड़क दुर्घटना के मामलों पर 2018 में विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने रोड सेफ्टी पर एक ग्लोबल स्टेटस रिपोर्ट पेश किया था। रिपोर्ट में रोड एक्सीडेंट और इससे मरने वालों के लिहाज से भारत दुनिया में शीर्ष देशों में साथ शुमार था। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक भारत में रोड ट्रैफिक डेथ की दर 22.6 प्रतिशत थी, जो प्रति एक लाख की जनसंख्या पर आधारित थी। यह डेटा 2016 वर्ष पर आधारित था। जुलाई 2020 में लोकसभा में रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट और हाईवे मिनिस्ट्री ने बताया था कि केवल 2016 में 4,80,652 रोड एक्सीडेंट हुए, जिसमें 1,50,785 मौतें हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें