बजट 2021-22:दोगुना हो सकता है स्वास्थ्य बजट, पैसे के इंतजाम के लिए हेल्थ टैक्स बढ़ा सकती है सरकार

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1.2-1.3 लाख करोड़ हो सकता है अगले वित्त वर्ष में स्वास्थ्य बजट
  • 4 सालों में GDP का 4% हेल्थ पर खर्च करने लक्ष्य रखा गया है

कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सरकार अगले बजट में स्वास्थ्य पर खर्च बढ़ा सकती है। सूत्रों के अनुसार वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 1 फरवरी को पेश किए जाने वाले बजट में स्वास्थ्य का बजट दोगुना कर सकती हैं। मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में स्वास्थ्य बजट 67,484 करोड़ रुपए का था। इसे 1.2-1.3 लाख करोड़ रुपए किया जा सकता है। वित्त मंत्री बजट में कुछ नई स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की भी घोषणा कर सकती हैं।

हेल्थ सेस अभी 1%, इसे बढ़ा सकती है सरकार
सूत्रों ने कहा कि सीतारमण भारत के हेल्थकेयर खर्च को जीडीपी के 4% तक ले जाने के उद्देश्य से चार साल के स्वास्थ्य बजट की योजना पेश कर सकती हैं। सरकार नए प्रोग्राम की फंडिंग के लिए हेल्थकेयर सेस को भी बढ़ा सकती है। वर्तमान में यह सेस इनकम टैक्स और कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स का 1 फीसदी है। हर साल सरकार को हेल्थ सेस से लगभग 150-160 अरब रुपए मिलते हैं।

जर्मनी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर सबसे ज्यादा खर्च करता है
भारत में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर सरकारी खर्च जीडीपी का 1.3% ही है। अगले चार सालों में इसे जीडीपी का 4% करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। यह विकसित और BRICS देशों (ब्राजील-रूस-इंडिया-चीन-साउथ अफ्रीका) की तुलना में काफी कम है। चीन में जीडीपी का 3.2%, अमेरिका में 8.5% और जर्मनी में 9.4% खर्च हेल्थ पर होता है। भारत में आम लोगों के खर्च को भी शामिल करें तो यह जीडीपी का 3% हो जाता है जबकि ग्लोबल औसत 8% है।

