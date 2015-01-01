पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hero MotoCorp Sold More Than 14 Lakh Motorcycles And Scooters In 32 Days Festive Season

रिकवरी का संकेत:हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने 32 दिनों के फेस्टिव सीजन में 14 लाख से ज्यादा मोटरसाइकिल्स और स्कूटर्स बेचे

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी ने 2019 के फेस्टिव सीजन के मुकाबले 2% कम और 2018 के फेस्टिव सीजन के मुकाबले 3% ज्यादा वाहन बेचे
  • 32 दिनों के फेस्टिव सीजन में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण बनी विरोधी स्थिति के बावजूद अच्छी खुदरा बिक्री हुई

टूव्हीलर बनाने वाली अग्रणी कंपनी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने बुधवार को कहा कि उसने इस फेस्टिव सीजन में 14 लाख से ज्यादा मोटरसाइकिल्स और स्कूटर्स की खुदरा बिक्री की। नवरात्रा के पहले दिन से लेकर भाई दूज के बाद तक के 32 दिनों के फेस्टिव सीजन में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण बनी विरोधी स्थिति के बावजूद अच्छी खुदरा बिक्री हुई। यह आंकड़ा पिछले साल के फेस्टिव सीजन में हुई खुदरा बिक्री का 98 फीसदी और 2018 की समान अवधि में हुई खुदरा बिक्री का 103 फीसदी है।

कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि फेस्टिव सीजन में सभी सेगमेंट्स के पॉपुलर मॉडल्स की अच्छी बिक्री हुई। इनमें 100cc स्प्लेंडर+ और HF डीलक्स, 125cc मोटरसाइकिल्स ग्लैमर और सुपर स्लेंडर और प्रीमियम सेगमेंट में एक्सट्रीम 160R और एक्सपल्स रेंज शामिल हैं। BS-VI अवतार में पेश ग्लैमर मॉडल की बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी जारी रही।

डीलरशिप्स पर पोस्ट-फेस्टिव इनवेंटरी घटकर 4 सप्ताह से कम के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर आई

डेस्टिनी और प्लेजर स्कूटर्स की भी अच्छी मांग रही और इनकी बिक्री में दहाई अंकों की बढ़ोतरी हुई। कंपनी ने कहा कि फेस्टिव सीजन की भारी बिक्री के कारण डीलरशिप्स पर व्हीकल का स्टॉक घटकर 4 सप्ताह से भी कम का रह गया। यह अब तक का सबसे कम पोस्ट-फेस्टिव इनवेंटरी है।

आने वाले महीनों में भी अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद

आउटलुक के बारे में कंपनी ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन के बारे में आ रही खबरों से लगता है कि आने वाले महीनों में ग्लोबल इकॉनोमी में तेजी से रिकवरी होगी। IMF का अनुमान है कि कारोबारी साल 2021-22 में भारतीय इकॉनोमी का दहाई अंकों में विकास होगा, जिससे टूव्हीलर सेगमेंट में भी बिक्री बढ़ेगी। सरकार द्वारा हाल में घोषित कदमों से भी रिकवरी में तेजी आने की उम्मीद है।

