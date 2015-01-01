पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनपुट लागत में बढ़ोतरी का असर:1500 रुपए तक महंगी होंगी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प की मोटरसाइकिल, 1 जनवरी से लागू होगी नई कीमत

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
हीरो मोटोकॉर्प का कहना है कि बढ़ती कीमत का ग्राहकों पर कम असर डालने के लिए बचत कार्यक्रम को तेज कर दिया है।
  • कंपनी ने कहा- स्टील, प्लास्टिक समेत सभी प्रकार के कच्चे माल की कीमत बढ़ी
  • मारुति सुजुकी, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा समेत कई कार कंपनियों ने भी कीमत बढ़ाई

कार कंपनियों के बाद अब मोटरसाइकिल कंपनियों ने भी कीमतें बढ़ानी शुरू कर दी हैं। इसकी शुरुआत देश की सबसे बड़ी मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता कंपनी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने की है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि 1 जनवरी 2021 से सभी मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमत 1500 रुपए तक बढ़ जाएगी। इनपुट लागत में बढ़ोतरी के कारण कंपनी ने यह फैसला लिया है।

सभी प्रकार के कच्चे माल की कीमत बढ़ी

कंपनी ने बयान में कहा है कि मोटरसाइकिल के निर्माण में इस्तेमाल होने वाले सभी प्रकार के कच्चे माल की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसमें स्टील, एल्युमिनियम, प्लास्टिक और कीमत धातु शामिल हैं। कच्चे माल की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी से पड़ने वाले असर को कम करने के लिए कंपनी ने मोटरसाइकिलों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी का फैसला किया है। हालांकि, मॉडल के अनुसार कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी अलग-अलग रहेगी।

ग्राहकों पर कम से कम असर डालने के लिए प्रयासरत

कंपनी का कहना है कि हम पहले ही Leap-2 अंब्रेला के तहत बचत कार्यक्रम को तेजी से लागू कर चुके हैं। इस कार्यक्रम का मकसद बढ़ती लागत का असर कम करना है। कंपनी का कहना है कि ग्राहकों पर पड़ने वाले बोझ को कम करने और अपने मार्जिन की सुरक्षा के लिए यह कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है।

मारुति सुजुकी समेत कई कार कंपनियों ने की कीमत बढ़ाने की घोषणा

कच्चे माल की लागत में बढ़ोतरी के कारण कई कार कंपनियों ने कीमत में बढ़ोतरी की घोषणा कर दी है। इसमें मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया, फोर्ड इंडिया, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और किआ मोटर्स शामिल हैं। सभी कंपनियों ने कहा है कि नई कीमत 1 जनवरी 2021 से लागू होगी। हालांकि, किसी भी कंपनी ने कीमत बढ़ोतरी की राशि का ऐलान नहीं किया है।

