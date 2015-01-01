पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

FICCI सर्वे:मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर में हायरिंग सेंटिमेंट अभी भी कमजोर, 80% कंपनियां अतिरिक्त वर्कफोर्स हायर करने के मूड में नहीं

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
दूसरी तिमाही में मैन्युफैक्चरर्स ने औसत 9.2% की दर से ब्याज का भुगतान किया है। पिछली तिमाही में 9.4% की औसत दर से ब्याज का भुगतान किया गया था।
  • पहली तिमाही के मुकाबले जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में उत्पादन भी बढ़ा
  • कच्चे माल की ज्यादा कीमत के कारण फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट आउटलुक गिरा

मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर में हायरिंग आउटलुक में थोड़ा सुधार हुआ है लेकिन सेंटिमेंट अभी भी कमजोर बना हुआ है। फिक्की के सर्वे में यह बात सामने आई है। जुलाई-सितंबर 2020 के ताजा तिमाही सर्वे में सामने आया है कि 80% कंपनियां अगले तीन महीने में अतिरिक्त वर्कफोर्स हायर करने के मूड में नहीं हैं।

वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की पहली तिमाही के मुकाबले हायरिंग को लेकर मौजूदा समय में थोड़ा सुधार आया है। अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में 85% कंपनियों ने कहा था कि वे अतिरिक्त वर्कफोर्स हायर करने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं। सर्वे के मुताबिक, पहली तिमाही के मुकाबले जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर में थोड़ी रिकवरी आई है।

24% कंपनियों ने ज्यादा उत्पादन की बात स्वीकारी

सर्वे के मुताबिक, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर के 24% उत्तरदाताओं ने दूसरी तिमाही में ज्यादा उत्पादन की बात स्वीकारी है। इसके मुकाबले पहली तिमाही में केवल 10% उत्तरदाताओं ने ज्यादा उत्पादन की बात स्वीकारी थी। 74% उत्तरदाताओं ने दूसरी तिमाही में कम या समान उत्पादन की बात स्वीकारी है। पहली तिमाही में 90% उत्तरदाताओं ने यह बात स्वीकारी थी।

65% कंपनियां अपनी पूर्ण क्षमता का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं

चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में 65% कंपनियां अपनी पूर्ण क्षमता का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। लगातार दो तिमाही के बाद इसमें सुधार आया है। चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही में आवश्यक वस्तुओं को छोड़कर अन्य उत्पाद बनाने वाली कंपनियों में उत्पादन लगभग ठप रहा था। वहीं, वित्त वर्ष 2020 की पहली तिमाही में कंपनियों ने अपनी 61.5% क्षमता का इस्तेमाल किया था।

फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट आउटलुक में गिरावट

सर्वे के मुताबिक, दूसरी तिमाही में फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट आउटलुक में गिरावट आई है। केवल 18% उत्तरदाताओं ने क्षमता विस्तार के लिए अगले 6 महीने में निवेश की बात कही है। पिछले तिमाही में 22% उत्तरदाताओं ने फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट की बात कही थी। हालांकि, कच्चे माल की ज्यादा कीमत, फाइनेंस की ऊंची लागत, स्किल लेबर और वर्किंग कैपिटल की कम, ज्यादा लॉजिस्टिक्स लागत, घरेलू और ग्लोबल मांग में कमी भी अन्य फैक्टर हैं जिनके कारण मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कारोबार के विस्तार में बाधा आ रही है।

दूसरी तिमाही में निर्यात बढ़ा

सर्वे में शामिल 24% उत्तरदाताओं ने कहा है कि 2020-21 की दूसरी तिमाही में निर्यात में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जबकि पहली तिमाही में केवल 8% उत्तरदाताओं ने निर्यात में बढ़ोतरी की बात स्वीकारी थी। 19% उत्तरदाताओं का कहना है कि इस साल निर्यात पिछले साल के स्तर पर ही बना रहेगा। हालांकि, दूसरी तिमाही में मैन्युफैक्चरर्स ने औसत 9.2% की दर से ब्याज का भुगतान किया है। पिछली तिमाही में 9.4% की औसत दर से ब्याज का भुगतान किया गया था। सर्वे में 12.5% सबसे ज्यादा ब्याज दर दर्ज की गई है। 55% उत्तरदाताओं का कहना है कि RBI की ओर से रेपो रेट में लगातार कटौती के कारण ब्याज दरों में कमी आई है।

