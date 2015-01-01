पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरों की खरीदारी में दिख रहा है सुधार:सितंबर की तुलना में अक्टूबर में होम लोन की मांग में रही तेजी- ICICI Bank

मुंबई25 मिनट पहले
HDFC Ltd ने कहा कि जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही के दौरान होम लोन के आवेदन में 12% की मांग बढ़ी है। पिछले साल समान तिमाही में 9% की मांग बढ़ी थी। हालांकि डिस्बर्समेंट 95% इस दौरान रहा है। औसत लोन की साइज 27 लाख रुपए से कम रही है
  • मुंबई के बाद दिल्ली और बंगलुरू में ज्यादा घरों के लिए लोन की मांग आई है
  • HDFC लिमिटेड के सितंबर तिमाही के दौरान होम लोन के आवेदन में 12% की मांग बढ़ी है

निजी क्षेत्र के दूसरे सबसे बड़े बैंक ICICI Bank ने कहा है कि अक्टूबर महीने में होम लोन की मांग में तेजी रही है। यह तेजी लोन के वितरण और ग्राहकों की संख्या दोनों में रही है। सितंबर महीने की तुलना में अक्टूबर में जो तेजी का रुझान रहा है वह आगे भी रह सकता है।

कांफ्रेंस कॉल में दी जानकारी

ICICI Bank के कार्यकारी निदेशक अनूप बागची ने बुधवार को कांफ्रेंस कॉल में कहा कि होम लोन के डिस्बर्समेंट में पिक-अप दिख रहा है। यह पिक-अप लोन के वैल्यू में भी दिख रहा है। हमने घर खरीदारी में तेजी देखी है। बागची ने कहा कि बैंक का लक्ष्य डिजिटल चैनल के जरिए बिजनेस और इसकी प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाना है। हालांकि यह पहले से ही चल रहा है।

अर्थव्यवस्था में धीमापन के बाद भी खरीदारी

अनूप बागची ने कहा कि कोविड-19 और अर्थव्यवस्था में धीमापन के बाद भी सुधार दिख रहा है। हम डिजिटल चैनल की बढ़त देख रहे हैं जिससे ग्राहकों को प्रोसेस करने में आसानी होती है। बैंक ने कहा कि वह अपने ग्राहकों को मंजूर की गई राशि में अन्य बैंकों की तुलना में 5-10% अधिक देना चाहता है। पर्सनल लोन की तुलना में होम लोन एक तो सुरक्षित होता है और दूसरे इसमें प्रॉपर्टी ही जमानत के तौर पर होती है।

ग्राहक हैंडहोल्डिंग चाहते हैं

उन्होंने कहा कि कई बार जो ग्राहक पहला घर खरीद रहे होते हैं वे एक हैंडहोल्डिंग चाहते हैं। बागची ने हालांकि यह नहीं बताया कि होम लोन पोर्टफोलियो में ग्रोथ का क्या लक्ष्य आगे होगा। हालांकि बैंक इस सेगमेंट में आक्रामक तेजी बनाए रखेगा। सितंबर तिमाही में ICICI Bank का रिटेल बुक सालाना आधार पर 13% बढ़ा है। इसके कुल लोन में 30 सितंबर तक रिटेल लोन का हिस्सा 65.8% रहा है।

एसबीआई के होम लोन में 10.34 पर्संट की बढ़त

हाल में देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) ने कहा कि उसकी रिटेल की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ कोविड के पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। रिटेल और पर्सनल में कुल उधारी 7 लाख 85 हजार 345 करोड़ रुपए रही है। इसमें 14.55% की ग्रोथ रही है। बैंक के होम लोन का योगदान घरेलू उधारी में सालाना आधार पर 23% रहा है। इसमें 10.34% की बढ़त हुई है। होम लोन के तहत बैंक ने कुल 4.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज दिया है।

एचडीएफसी को भी दिखी होम लोन में बढ़त

HDFC लिमिटेड के केकी मिस्त्री ने कहा कि तीसरी तिमाही में इंडिविजुअल होम लोन डिस्बर्समेंट में अच्छी तेजी दिखेगी। अक्टूबर 2020 में हमने बहुत ही अच्छी तेजी देखी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुंबई के बाद दिल्ली और बंगलुरू में ज्यादा घरों के लिए लोन की मांग आई है। इसके बाद हैदराबाद और चेन्नई का नंबर है। उन्होंने कहा कि जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही के दौरान होम लोन के आवेदन में 12% की मांग बढ़ी है। पिछले साल समान तिमाही में 9% की मांग बढ़ी थी। हालांकि डिस्बर्समेंट 95% इस दौरान रहा है। औसत लोन की साइज 27 लाख रुपए से कम रही है।

