2020 में हायरिंग का ट्रेंड:टूरिज्म और हॉस्पिटैलिटी सेक्टर में आधी रह गई भर्तियां, कारोबार में 41% की तेज गिरावट का असर

39 मिनट पहले
  • जॉब साइट इनडीड के मुताबिक, 2020 में जॉब सर्च का आंकड़ा सालाना आधार पर 31% कम रहा
  • दिल्ली, कोलकाता, मुंबई और चेन्नई, चारों मेट्रो शहरों के लिए रही थी लगभग आधी जॉब लिस्टिंग ​​​​

2020 में आर्थिक गतिविधियों में आई गिरावट की वजह से हॉस्पिटैलिटी और टूरिज्म सेक्टर में भर्तियां आधी रह गईं। जॉब साइट इनडीड की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कोविड-19 के चलते पिछला साल लोगों और उद्योगों, दोनों के लिए अप्रत्याशित और मुश्किलों भरा रहा। कुछ उद्योग और उसमें काम करनेवाला वर्क फोर्स ने रिमोट वर्किंग के हिसाब से खुद को एडजस्ट कर लिया लेकिन हॉस्पिटैलिटी और टूरिज्म जैसे सेक्टर के कारोबार में 41 पर्सेंट की तेज गिरावट आई। जॉब साइट के मुताबिक, इसका सीधा असर इस सेक्टर में होनेवाली हायरिंग पर पड़ा। इनडीड ने यह रिपोर्ट अपने प्लेटफॉर्म की जॉब लिस्टिंग और सर्च डेटा के आधार पर तैयार की है।

मांग और आपूर्ति में संतुलन मई में बेहतर हुआ

जॉब साइट की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, पिछले साल टूरिज्म सेक्टर में नौकरी की चाहत रखने वालों की भी दिलचस्पी घटी। दरअसल, इस सेक्टर में जॉब सर्च का आंकड़ा सालाना आधार पर 31 पर्सेंट कम रहा। इनडीड के डेटा के मुताबिक, टूरिज्म सेक्टर में डिमांड यानी जॉब सर्च सप्लाई यानी जॉब लिस्टिंग से ज्यादा रही, हालांकि मांग और आपूर्ति में संतुलन मई में थोड़ा बेहतर हुआ। लॉकडाउन उठने के बाद सुरक्षा के उपायों के साथ काम काज शुरू हुआ लेकिन हॉस्पिटैलिटी और टूरिज्म सेक्टर में हायरिंग दिसंबर में 51 पर्सेंट कम रही।

आधी जॉब लिस्टिंग चारों मेट्रो शहरों के लिए रही

रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया है कि 2020 में लगभग आधी जॉब लिस्टिंग दिल्ली, कोलकाता, मुंबई और चेन्नई, चारों मेट्रो के लिए रही थी। इन नौकरियों में दिलचस्पी दिखाने वाले ज्यादातर कैंडिडेट जालंधर, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और लखनऊ के थे। इनडीड इंडिया मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर शशि कुमार के मुताबिक, 'कोविड-19 के चलते लोगों के आने-जाने पर लगी पाबंदियों से जॉब पोस्टिंग और जॉब सर्च में गिरावट आई। वायरस के चलते लोगों ने पॉपुलर टूरिज्म स्पॉट से दूरी बनाए रखी है, लेकिन नए साल और नए ट्रैवल सीजन में बेहतरी की उम्मीद बंधी है। सबकी नजरें इसकी रिकवरी पर होंगी, जिसमें डोमेस्टिक ट्रैवल बढ़ने और हाल में शुरू हुए टीकाकरण से तेजी आएगी।'

