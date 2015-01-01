पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19 इफेक्ट:होटल इंडस्ट्री पर कोरोना संकट; जनवरी-सितंबर के बीच हाॅस्पिटैलिटी इंडस्ट्री का प्रति कमरे का 53% रेवेन्यू गिरा

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनावायरस और लॉकडाउन के चलते भारत के हॉस्पिटैलिटी इंडस्ट्री नुकसान में है। कोविड -19 महामारी के कारण जनवरी-सितंबर के दौरान होटल उद्योग का राजस्व प्रति वर्ष 53 फीसदी पर गिर गया। संपत्ति सलाहकार जेएलएल की रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा हुआ है।

जेएलएल ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि भारत के हॉस्पिटैलिटी इंडस्ट्री ने कोविड-19 महामारी के प्रभाव के कारण पिछले साल की समान अवधि में जनवरी से सितंबर 2020 के दौरान रेवेन्यू प्रति उपलब्ध कमरे (रेवप्र) में 52.8 फीसदी की गिरावट देखी गई है।

JLL के होटल मोमैंटम इंडिया (HMI) सितंबर तिमाही 2020 के अनुसार, इन्वेंट्री वॉल्यूम के लिहाज से ब्रांड साइनिंग में इस साल पिछले साल की समान अवधि की तिमाही की तुलना में 19 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है।

भारत के सभी प्रमुख 11 बाजारों ने पिछले वर्ष की इसी अवधि में 2020 की तीसरी तिमाही में रेवप्र के प्रदर्शन में कमी दर्ज की गई। पिछले 2020 में इसी अवधि में 88.1 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ, बेंगलुरू ने 2020 की तीसरी तिमाही में रेवप्र में सबसे तेज गिरावट देखी।

होटल एंड हॉस्पिटैलिटी ग्रुप (इंडिया), जेएलएल के प्रबंध निदेशक जयदीप डांग ने कहा कि निवेशक कारोबार और वेकेशन स्पॉट में ऑपरेटिंग के अवसर तलाश रहे हैं। हालांकि, अर्थव्यवस्था के चरणबद्ध अनलॉक के साथ ही मांग में वृद्धि देखी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें