शेयर बायबैक:सरकारी कंपनी हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम की बोर्ड बैठक 4 नवबंर को होगी, बायबैक की खबर से शेयर 4% ऊपर

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एचपीसीएल के शेयर का 52 हफ्तों का उच्चतम स्तर 327.80 प्रति शेयर है
  • शुक्रवार को कंपनी का शेयर अपने उच्चतम स्तर से 42% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है

ऑयल एंड गैस सेक्टर की सरकारी कंपनी हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (एचपीसीएल) की बोर्ड बैठक 4 नवंबर को होगी। बैठक में शेयर बायबैक पर भी फैसला लिया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा तिमाही नतीजे भी घोषित किए जाएंगे। बायबैक की खबर से शुक्रवार को बाजार में कंपनी का शेयर 4% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

बैठक में बायबैक पर फैसला

अगले हफ्ते के शुरु में होने वाली इस बैठक में बायबैक के प्रपोजल पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। इसमें प्रति शेयर 10 रुपए की फेस वैल्यू तय की जा सकती है। सुबह बीएसई में कंपनी का शेयर 11.24 बजे 4.59% ऊपर 187.85 के भाव पर ट्रेड कर रहा है। जबकि बीएसई सेंसेक्स 130 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 39,619.64 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। निफ्टी भी 25.50 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 11,645.30 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

कंपनी के शेयर में शानदार बढ़त

एचपीसीएल के शेयर का 52 हफ्तों का उच्चतम स्तर 327.80 प्रति शेयर है, जिसे 31 अक्टूबर, 2019 को टच किया था। जबकि, शेयर का 52 हफ्तों का निम्नतम स्तर 155 रुपए है, जिसे 13 मार्च 2020 को टच किया था। शुक्रवार को कंपनी का शेयर अपने उच्चतम स्तर से 42% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। जबकि, निम्नतम स्तर से 20% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

