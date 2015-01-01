पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICICI बैंक का ऑफर:आप अपने किराना शाॅप को महज 30 मिनट में बना सकते हैं बिगबास्केट जैसा ऑनलाइन स्‍टोर; जानिए कैसे?

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  
  • आईसीआईसीआई बैंक ने इसके लिए डिजिटल स्टोर मैनेजमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म की शुरुआत की है
  • बैंक का लक्ष्य 1 करोड़ किराना दुकानों को ऑनलाइन स्टोर में बदलने का है

इस दीपावली पर कोई किराना स्टोर चलाने वाला दुकानदार चाहें तो बहुत ही आसानी से अपनी दुकान को ऑनलाइन स्टोर में बदल सकते हैं। दरअसल, त्योहारी सीजन में किराना दुकानदारों के कारोबार को बढ़ाने के मकसद से आईसीआईसीआई (ICICI) बैंक खास पहल की शुरूआत की है।

आईसीआईसीआई बैंक ने इसके लिए डिजिटल स्टोर मैनेजमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म (DSMP) की शुरुआत की है। इसके जरिए किसी किराना दुकान को आसानी से ऑनलाइन स्टोल में बदला जा सकता है। इससे ना सिर्फ दुकानदारों को फायदा होगा बल्कि कस्टमर्स को भी सुविधा होगी।

स्कीम से जुड़ने के लिए क्या करना होगा ?

ICICI बैंक के मुताबिक, कोई भी दुकानदार उसके ईजीपे ऐप के जरिए पीओएस मशीन के लिए अप्लाई करते समय डिजिटल स्टोर मैनेजमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए भी आवेदन कर सकता है। डिजिटल प्‍लेटफॉर्म में तीन ऐप्लीकेशन दी गई हैं। इनमें eazystore मोबाइल ऐप दुकानदार को 30 मिनट के अंदर अपनी दुकान को ऑनलाइन स्टोर में बदलने की सुविधा देता है।

ऐप पर मिलेंगी ये सभी सुविधाएं

eazybilling ऐप के जरिए UPI या डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड के जरिए किए गए भुगतान का रिकॉर्ड रखता है। दुकानदार इस ऐप के जरिए इन्वेंट्री और ऑर्डर को भी मैनेज कर सकते हैं। eazybilling ऐप में सेल्स, प्रॉफिट, GST के अलावा कई तरह की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने का विकल्प भी मिलेगा।

दुकानदार डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर को भेज सकेंगे ऑर्डर

ईजीसप्लाई ऐप के जरिए दुकानदार अपने थोक विक्रेता या डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर को ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर भेज सकता है। इससे दुकानदार का समय भी बचेगा, साथ ही छोटे दुकानदारों को सप्लायर की तरफ से मिलने वाले कई तरह के डिस्काउंट का भी फायदा मिलेगा।

बैंक के सेल्‍फ-एम्प्लॉयड सेगमेंट के हेड पंकज गाडगिल ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस संकट के दौर में ग्राहक रोजमर्रा की जरूरत का सामान खरीदने के लिए कॉन्टैक्ट लेस, आसान और डिजिटल सॉल्यूशंस को तरजीह दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बैंक ने इस नए प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए 1 करोड़ किराना दुकानों को ऑनलाइन स्टोर में बदलने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

