म्यूचुअल फंड में तेजी:4 लाख करोड़ रुपए के करीब पहुंचे दो फंड हाउस, ICICI और HDFC के AUM में बढ़त

मुंबई31 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • नवंबर महीने में देश के 45 फंड हाउस का कुल AUM 30 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है
  • नवंबर महीने में निवेशकों ने इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड से 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए निकाले

देश के म्यूचुअल फंड उद्योग में दो फंड हाउस 4 लाख करोड़ के अंडर असेट मैनेजमेंट (AUM) के करीब पहुंचने वाले हैं। ICICI प्रूडेंशियल और HDFC म्यूचुअल फंड यह रिकॉर्ड हासिल करने वाले हैं। नवंबर महीने में इन दोनों के AUM में अच्छी तेजी देखी गई है।

ICICI प्रूडेंशियल का AUM 3.91 लाख करोड़

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि ICICI प्रूडेंशियल का AUM में अक्टूबर में 3.70 लाख करोड़ से करीबन 21 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 3.91 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। जबकि HDFC म्यूचुअल फंड का AUM इसी दौरान महज 16 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा है। यह 3.76 लाख करोड़ से बढ़कर 3.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। नवंबर महीने में देश के 45 फंड हाउस का कुल AUM 30 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

SBI म्यूचुअल फंड सबसे बड़ा

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि देश में सबसे बड़े फंड हाउस के रूप में SBI म्यूचुअल फंड है। अक्टूबर में इसका AUM 4.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। नवंबर में यह 4.58 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया। कोटक म्यूचुअल फंड का AUM अक्टूबर में 2.06 लाख करोड़ से बढ़कर 2.18 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। निप्पोन लाइफ असेट मैनेजमेंट का AUM इसी अवधि में 2.16 लाख करोड़ रुपए था जो अक्टूबर में 2.05 लाख करोड़ रुपए था।

UTI की हालत अभी भी अच्छी नहीं

सबसे पुराने फंड हाउस में शामिल UTI की हालत अभी भी अच्छी नहीं है। इसका AUM महज 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा है। यह अभी भी आठवें नंबर पर है। इसका AUM नवंबर में 1.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। अक्टूबर में यह 1.59 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड का AUM करीबन 15 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा है। यह अक्टूबर में 2.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए था जो नवंबर में 2.59 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड सातवें नंबर पर

एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड सातवें नंबर पर रहा है। इसके AUM में करीबन 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त हुई है। अक्टूबर में 1.66 लाख करोड़ से बढ़कर नवंबर में 1.79 लाख करोड़ रुपए इसका AUM हो गया है। फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन की स्थिति खराब रही है। इसका AUM 81 हजार से बढ़कर 82 हजार करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।

डेट में 6 स्कीम बंद होने का असर

इसी साल डेट म्यूचुअल फंड में इसकी 6 स्कीम बंद होने से इसे काफी बुरा असर हुआ है। एक समय इसका AUM 1.20 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा था। DSP म्यूचुअल फंड के AUM में करीबन 3 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त आई है। यह अक्टूबर में 85,821 करोड़ रुपए था जो नवंबर में बढ़कर 88,892 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।

इक्विटी से निकला 13 हजार करोड़

वैसे नवंबर महीने में म्यूचुअल फंड निवेशकों ने इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड से करीबन 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए की निकासी किए हैं। हालांकि डेट फंड में इन्होंने लगातार निवेश किया है। इसी तरह सिस्टेमेटिर इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान (SIP) में मासिक 7,700 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश म्यूचुअल फंड में आ रहा है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

