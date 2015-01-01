पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर बेचने के 30 मिनट के अंदर पैसे मिलेंगे:ICICI Securities अब जीरो ब्रोकरेज के साथ अनलिमिटेड ट्रेडिंग की सुविधा देगा

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
इस समय ढेर सारे नए ब्रोकरेज हाउस जीरो ब्रोकरेज की सुविधा दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में बड़े ब्रोकरेज हाउस के लिए अब ग्राहकों को बनाए रखना और नए ग्राहकों को लाना चुनौती साबित हो रहा है
  • इस जीरो ब्रोकरेज प्लान में निवेशकों को सभी फ्यूचर्स ट्रेड्स पर ब्रोकरेज नहीं देना होगा
  • ICICI direct Neo में ग्राहकों को तुरंत लिक्विडीटी मुहैया कराई जाएगी

देश के लीडिंग ब्रोकरेज हाउस ICICI Securities ने नया प्लान निवेशकों के लिए लांच किया है। इसमें निवेशकों को जीरो ब्रोकरेज के साथ अनलिमिटेड ट्रेडिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसे ICICI Securities नियो के नाम से लांच किया गया है। इस जीरो ब्रोकरेज प्लान में निवेशकों को सभी फ्यूचर्स ट्रेड्स पर ब्रोकरेज नहीं देना होगा।

मार्जिन, ऑप्शन ट्रेड पर 20 रुपए का चार्ज

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मार्जिन और ऑप्शन ट्रेड पर ग्राहकों को फ्लैट 20 रुपए का ब्रोकरेज देना होगा। इसके करीब 50 लाख ग्राहक हैं। आईसीआईसीआई सिक्योरिटीज की गिनती भारत के बड़े ब्रोकरेज हाउस में की जाती है। ICICI direct Neo में ग्राहकों को तुरंत लिक्विडीटी मुहैया कराई जाएगी। जहां ग्राहक अपने चुने प्लान के मुताबिक स्टॉक बेचने के 30 मिनट के भीतर पैसे पा जाएंगे।

एक क्लिक पर पा सकते हैं जानकारी

इस नई सुविधा के जरिए आप वन क्लिक पर तमाम अहम स्टॉकों और म्यूचुअल फंडों के टेक्नो फंडा विश्लेषण हासिल करते हैं। सबसे बेहतर मौकों की तलाश के लिए प्रोपराइटरी और थर्ड पार्टी ट्रेडिंग टूल्स की सुविधा मिलती है। ब्रोकरेज फर्म की रिसर्च रिपोर्ट और मार्जिन ट्रेडिंग फंडिंग की सुविधा भी आप इसके जरिए ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें सालाना 8.9 पर्सेंट का ब्याज देना होगा। यह ब्याज सालाना आधार पर लगेगा।

ग्राहकों के फीडबैक पर लिया फैसला

कंपनी के MD विजय चांडोक ने बताया कि हमने ट्रेडिंग कस्टमर्स से मिले फीडबैक के आधार पर इस स्कीम को लॉन्च किया है। इस प्लान में फ्यूचर्स ट्रेड पर कोई चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा। मार्जिन और ऑप्शन ट्रेड पर फ्लैट 20 रुपए ब्रोकरेज देना होगा। इसे उन ग्राहकों को ध्यान में रखकर लॉन्च किया गया है, जो सौदों से ज्यादा मुनाफा कमाना चाहते हैं।

1995 में शुरू किया कारोबार

कंपनी ने मई 1995 में अपना कारोबार शुरू किया था। बता दें कि इस समय ढेर सारे नए ब्रोकरेज हाउस जीरो ब्रोकरेज की सुविधा दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में बड़े ब्रोकरेज हाउस के लिए अब ग्राहकों को बनाए रखना और नए ग्राहकों को लाना चुनौती साबित हो रहा है। ऐसे में बड़े ब्रोकरेज हाउस भी अब इस तरह की सुविधा शुरू कर रहे हैं। आईसीआईसीआई की इस सुविधा ने अन्य ब्रोकरेज हाउसों के लिए भी इस तरह की सुविधा देने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। आने वाले दिनों में हो सकता है कि कई और ब्रोकरेज हाउस इस तरह की सुविधा लांच कर दें।

