ब्याज के ब्याज पर सरकार का नया फैसला:आपने फसल और ट्रैक्टर के लिए लोन लिया है तो इस पर नहीं मिलेगा एक्स ग्रेशिया का फायदा

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोन मोरेटोरियम के लिए आरबीआई ने 27 मार्च को घोषणा की थी। इस स्कीम के जरिए सरकार को 6,500 करोड़ रुपए करीबन खर्च करने पड़ सकते हैं
  • लोन मोरेटोरियम पर 2 नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी है
  • 5 नवंबर से पहले इसे बैंकों और एनबीएफसी को लागू करना है

कृषि और इससे संबंधित गतिविधियों के लिए अगर आपने कर्ज लिया है तो आप को सरकार की ओर से एक्स ग्रेशिया का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। यानी ब्याज पर ब्याज और साधारण ब्याज के बीच जो अंतर है, आप उसे पाने के योग्य नहीं हैं। वित्त मंत्रालय ने इस बात को स्पष्ट कर दिया है।

वित्त मंत्रालय ने जारी किया अतिरिक्त सेट

वित्त मंत्रालय ने एक अतिरिक्त सवाल-जवाब का सेट जारी कर कहा कि कृषि से संबंधित गतिविधियों जैसे ट्रैक्टर और फसल पर ब्याज पर ब्याज वाली स्कीम की राहत नहीं मिलेगी। सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि आपने लोन पर मोरेटोरियम लिया है या नहीं, उस पर जो भी ब्याज पर ब्याज होगा और साधारण ब्याज के बीच अंतर होगा, वह आपको मिलेगा।

क्रेडिट कार्ड धारकों को 29 फरवरी तक के बकाया पर राहत मिलेगी

इसी के साथ सरकार ने यह भी कहा है कि उन क्रेडिट कार्ड धारकों को इस स्कीम का फायदा मिलेगा, जिन पर 29 फरवरी तक बकाया था। सरकार ने कहा है कि फसल और ट्रैक्टर लोन कृषि और इससे संबंधित गतिविधियों में आता है। यह उन सेगमेंट में नहीं है जिसे इस स्कीम के तहत योग्य माना गया है। सरकार ने कुल 8 सेगमेंट को इस स्कीम के दायरे में रखा है। इसके तहत एमएसएमई लोन, एजुकेशन लोन, हाउसिंग लोन, कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल लोन, क्रेडिट कार्ड का बकाया, ऑटोमोबाइल लोन, प्रोफेशनल के लिए पर्सनल लोन और कंजम्प्शन लोन को शामिल किया गया है।

RBI ने मंगलवार को जारी किया आदेश

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने मंगलवार को बैंकों और NBFC से कहा था कि वे एक्स ग्रेशिया के लिए स्कीम को लागू करें। यानी जो भी ब्याज पर ब्याज और साधारण ब्याज के बीच का अंतर है, उसके पेमेंट के लिए तैयारी करें और 5 नवंबर से पहले इसे लागू करें। यह राहत 2 करोड़ रुपए तक के लोन के लिए लागू होगी। इसमें 6 महीने का लोन मोरेटोरियम है जो एक मार्च से 31 अगस्त के बीच की अवधि को माना गया है।

शुक्रवार को सरकार ने अपनी मंजूरी दी थी

बता दें कि पिछले शुक्रवार को ही सरकार ने इस मामले में घोषणा की थी कि एक्स ग्रेशिया का पेमेंट सबको मिलेगा। इस मामले में 2 नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई भी होनी है। सरकार और आरबीआई ने इससे पहले ही जो भी इसके मामले थे उसमें अपनी सहमति दे दी है। अब अंतिम काम बैंकों और एनबीएफसी को करना है। इस राहत के लिए किसी को कोई अप्लाई नहीं करनी है। यह ऑटोमैटिक ग्राहकों के खाते में डिपॉजिट हो जाएगी।

लोन मोरेटोरियम के लिए आरबीआई ने 27 मार्च को घोषणा की थी। इस स्कीम के जरिए सरकार को 6,500 करोड़ रुपए करीबन खर्च करने पड़ सकते हैं।

