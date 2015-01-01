पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर बाजार में निवेश करते हैं तो जानिए इन 5 नियमों के बारे में, आपको खतरे से बचा सकते हैं

शेयर बाजार में निवेश से पैसा बनाने की संभावना एक ऐसा आइडिया है, जो हर नए निवेशक को उत्साहित करता है। साथ ही उन लोगों के लिए भी जो कम अवधि में फायदा कमाना चाहते हैं। हालांकि जब बाजार उतार-चढ़ाव के माहौल में हो, तब किसी भी तरह के तुरंत रिटर्न की संभावना काफी कम हो जाती है। ऐसे में आपको हम बता रहे हैं कि निवेश के समय कौन से नियम का आपको पालन करना चाहिए।

खुद निर्णय न लें

एंजल ब्रोकिंग के इक्विटी स्ट्रैटेजिस्ट ज्योति रॉय कहते हैं कि आप खुद निर्णय लेकर अपने लाभ को बढ़ाने के लालच को छोड़ दीजिए। पोर्टफोलियो मैनेजर्स और एक्सपर्ट्स की सलाह पर ध्यान दें। सतर्कता से व सोच-समझकर निवेश करें।

डिविडेंड पर ध्यान दीजिए

जब भी किसी कंपनी के शेयरों में निवेश किया जाता है, तो निवेशक कंपनी के अच्छे प्रदर्शन से लाभ पाने के योग्य होते हैं। जब मुनाफा हो रहा हो तो कंपनियां अक्सर यह तय करती हैं कि वे अपने शेयरधारकों के साथ अपने मुनाफे को बांटें। यह आम तौर पर मुनाफे के एक हिस्से को शेयर करना है, जिसे वे भविष्य के लिए बचाकर रख सकते हैं।

डिविडेंड आमतौर पर वही होता है जो कंपनी आपके द्वारा अर्जित प्रत्येक शेयर पर देने का निर्णय करती है। कंपनियों के रिकॉर्ड और उनके लाभ को जानकर आप अपने निवेश के निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

विविधता पर फोकस करें

यह सबसे स्पष्ट उपाय है, जिसे निवेशकों को आजमाना चाहिए। यह उन्हें अक्सर उतार-चढ़ाव वाले बाजार में बने रहने में सुरक्षा देता है। अधिक जोखिम लेने वाले निवेशक निवेश को कंपनी के शेयरों के हालिया प्रदर्शन ट्रेंड्स के आधार पर देखते हैं। हालांकि इन निर्णयों के समय सलाहकार की मदद काम आ सकती है।

अलग-अलग साधनों में निवेश करें

प्रसिद्ध कहावत है- ‘अपने सभी अंडों को एक टोकरी में नहीं रखना चाहिए’। निवेशकों को इसी का पालन करना चाहिए। एक संतुलित पोर्टफोलियो का निर्माण तभी हो सकता है जब आप अपने निवेश को कई सेक्टर में निवेश करें। बाजार आर्थिक उथल-पुथल से गुजर रहा है। निवेशकों की भावनाओं में उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है। इससे अनिश्चितता बढ़ रही है। यदि पोर्टफोलियो में विविधता रहती है तो गारंटीड रिटर्न प्राप्त करने में मदद मिलती है।

कंपनियों का विश्लेषण करना

फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम के बारे में जानकारी हासिल करना चाहिए। कब स्टॉक खरीदना है और कब बेचना है, उसे समझें। औसत बाजार के रुझान को समझना आपके लिए आधा काम पूरा कर सकता है। निवेशक अक्सर सेक्टोरल ट्रेंड्स, ग्लोबल इकोनॉमिक आउटलुक और कंपनी की घोषणाओं की तुलना करने की गलती करते हैं। बहुत से लोग यह नहीं जानते कि कंपनी की आंतरिक गतिविधियों पर भी बहुत कुछ तय होता है।

कंपनी के मामलों पर नजर रखें

कंपनी के कैश-फ्लो, खर्चों, राजस्व, और उसके निर्णयों को समझना कई पहलुओं में से कुछ एक हैं, जिन पर लोगों को लंबी अवधि के निवेश करने के लिए तैयार होने पर पूरी तरह से रिसर्च करने की आवश्यकता है। निवेशकों के लिए ऐसे पहलुओं पर अपने पोर्टफोलियो मैनेजर्स से सलाह लेना बेहतर होगा, क्योंकि इसमें गहन अध्ययन शामिल है।

सट्टेबाजी से प्रेरित फैसले न लें

अक्सर लोगों को सट्टेबाजी से लाभ होता है और वह इसे ही आधार बना लेते हैं। निरंतर रिटर्न हासिल करने के लिए सट्टेबाजी अच्छा विकल्प नहीं है। यह निरंतर रिटर्न में हानिकारक हो सकता है। बाजार की अटकलों और अफवाहों को फॉलो करना जोखिम हो सकता है। निवेश के प्रमुख तरीकों में से यह भी जानना चाहिए कि न्यूज रिपोर्टों पर फैसला न लें। यह आवश्यक है कि कंपनी के संकट के समय में अपने पोर्टफोलियो को मिस मैनेज न करें और भावनात्मक निर्णय लेकर अपने शेयरों को नहीं बेचें।

कैसे और कब बेचना है

कुछ निवेशकों में जोखिम लेने की ज्यादा चाहत होती है। उनमें कम अवधि के ट्रेड के लिए एक उत्साह हो सकता है। यह संपत्ति बढ़ाने में महत्वपूर्ण हो सकता है। विशेषज्ञों का तर्क है कि यह युवा निवेशकों के लिए अधिक उपयुक्त है। ये निर्णय अक्सर बाजार में उतार-चढ़ाव से जुड़े होते हैं, न कि किसी उद्योग या कंपनी की लंबी अवधि की रणनीति का हिस्सा होते हैं। यहां तक कि रिटर्न की भी गारंटी नहीं है, क्योंकि यह सट्टा खेलने जैसा है।

जो लोग लंबी अवधि के लिए निवेश करते हैं, उन्हें बाजार के कम समय के उतार-चढ़ाव या स्टॉक ऑप्शन की मूल्य स्थिरता के आधार पर अपनी खरीदारी या बिक्री का निर्णय नहीं लेने चाहिए। लार्ज-कैप निवेश पर नजर रखते हुए मिड-कैप और स्मॉल कैप निवेशों को छोटे अनुपात में रखना चाहिए। इस तरह जल्दबाजी में निर्णय नहीं लेना चाहिए।

