निवेश:IFC और IFC EAF पूर्वांकरा ग्रुप के अफॉर्डेबल हाउसिंग प्लेटफॉम में 556 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेंगे

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निवेश से पूर्वांकरा के अफॉर्डेबल हाउसिंग ब्रांड प्रॉविडेंट के तहत अधिकतम 4 रेजीडेंशियल परियोजनाओं का विकास किया जाएगा
  • दो परियाजनाएं कोच्चि और बेंगलुरु की हैं, इनमें 5-7 साल में करीब 4,000 हाउसिंग यूनिट बनेंगी
  • इन परियोजनाओं का सेलेबल एरिया 45 लाख वर्ग फुट है, अन्य परियोजनाओं की पहचान 2021 तक की जाएगी

विश्व बैंक ग्रुप का मेंबर IFC और IFC इमर्जिंग एशिया फंड (EAF) रियल्टी कंपनी पूर्वांकरा लिमिटेड के अफॉर्डेबल हाउसिंग प्लेटफॉर्म में 556 करोड़ रुपए (करीब 7.6 करोड़ डॉलर) का निवेश करेंगे। पूर्वांकरा ग्रुप के अफॉर्डेबल हाउसिंग ब्रांड प्रॉविडेंट के तहत अधिकतम 4 रेजीडेंशियल परियोजनाओं के विकास में निवेश करने के लिए IFC और IFC EAF ने ग्रुप के साथ साझेदारी की है। इनमें से दो परियाजनाएं कोच्चि और बेंगलुरु के लिए प्लान की गई हैं।

कोच्चि और बेंगलुरु की परियोजनाओं का सेलेबल एरिया 45 लाख वर्ग फुट है। इनके तहत अगले 5-7 साल में करीब 4,000 हाउसिंग यूनिट बनाई जाएंगी। अन्य परियोजनाओं की पहचान 2021 तक की जाएगी।

IFC 240 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगा और 76 करोड़ रुपए का लोन देगा

कंपनी ने कहा कि पूर्वांकरा ग्रुप के स्पेशल पर्पस व्हीकल्स (SPV) में IFC 240 करोड़ रुपए (करीब 3.3 करोड़ डॉलर) का निवेश करेगा। IFC EAF भी इतनी ही रकम का निवेश करेगा। इसके अलावा IFC 76 करोड़ रुपए (करीब 1 करोड़ डॉलर) का लोन देगा।

कोच्चि की परियोजना IFC की ग्रीन बिल्डिंग सर्टिफिकेशन सिस्टम एज के मुताबिक डिजाइन की जाएगी

कंपनी ने कहा कि कोच्चि की परियोजना IFC की ग्रीन बिल्डिंग सर्टिफिकेशन सिस्टम एज (एक्सीलेंस इन डिजाइन फॉर ग्रेटर इफीशिएंसीज) के मुताबिक डिजाइन की जाएगी। बेंगलुरु की कंपनी पूर्वांकरा ने अब तक 4 करोड़ वर्ग फुट की परियोजनाओं को पूरा कर उन्हें डिलीवर किया है। करीब 2 करोड़ वर्ग फुट की परियोजनाएं डेवलपमेंट के चरण में हैं। अभी कंपनी के पास कुल करीब 6.5 करोड़ वर्ग फुट का लैंड असेट्स है।

प्रॉविडेंट ने अब तक करीब 1 करोड़ वर्ग फुट की डिलीवरी की है

प्रॉविडेंट हाउसिंग लिमिटेड पूर्वांकरा की एक होली ओंड सब्सिडियरी है। प्रॉविडेंट ने बेंगलुरु, मंगलुरु, चेन्नई, कोयंबटूर, हैदराबाद और गोवा में 2 करोड़ वर्ग फुट से ज्यादा की परियोजनाएं लांच की हैं। इनमें से करीब 1 करोड़ वर्ग फुट को पूरा कर उनकी डिलीवरी कर दी गई है। इसके अलावा 80 लाख वर्ग फुट की नई परियोजनाएं आने वाली तिमाहियों में लांच करने की योजना है।

