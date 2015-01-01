पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की आय दोगुना करने में मदद:इफको ने NP फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में 50 रुपए प्रति बोरी की कमी की

मुंबई35 मिनट पहले
इफको के प्रबंध निदेशक (MD) यूएस अवस्थी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हम NP फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में प्रति बोरी 50 रुपए की कमी कर रहे हैं। यह पूरे देश में और तुरंत लागू होगा
  • कीमतों में प्रति बोरी 50 रुपए की कमी से अब 925 रुपए प्रति बोरी कीमत हो गई है
  • इस तरह की कमी से कृषि की इनपुट कास्ट को कम करने में किसानों को मदद होगी

फर्टिलाइजर कोऑपरेटिव इफको ने NP फर्टिलाइजर की अधिकतम कीमतों पर 50 रुपए प्रति बोरी की कमी की है। इससे अब प्रति बोरी की कीमत 925 रुपए हो गई है। यह कमी तुरंत लागू हो गई है। NP फर्टिलाजर में नाइट्रोजन और सुपर फास्फेट होता है। इसकी कीमतों में कमी से कृषि की इनपुट कास्ट में कमी आएगी।

किसानों को होगा फायदा

दरअसल NP फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में कमी से किसानों को फायदा होगा। साथ ही इससे प्रधानमंत्री की उस योजना को भी पूरा करने में मदद मिलेगी, जिसमें उन्होंने 2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इफको ने कहा है कि वह आगे भी जितना संभव होगा, उतना कीमतों में कमी करने की कोशिश करेगा।

कीमतों की कमी तुरंत लागू होगी

इफको के प्रबंध निदेशक (MD) यूएस अवस्थी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हम NP फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में प्रति बोरी 50 रुपए की कमी कर रहे हैं। यह पूरे देश में और तुरंत लागू होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रति टन एक हजार रुपए की कीमतों में कमी की गई है। कुछ महीने पहले ही इफको ने एनपीके और डीएपी फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में भी कमी की थी।

2022 तक किसानों की आय दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य

बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने साल 2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसके तहत हाल में किसानों को कई तरह की राहत दी गई है। इसमें किसान सम्मान निधी योजना, किसानों के लिए कम ब्याज पर कर्ज, सब्सिडी और साथ ही कई तरह की राहत है। इसके साथ मिनिमम सपोर्ट प्राइस (एमएसपी) भी बढ़ा दी गई है। फर्टिलाइजर की कीमतों में कमी से किसानों की खेती की कीमतों में कमी होगी।

रेगुलेशंस से किसानों में नाराजगी

हालांकि खेती किसानी से जुड़े 3 रेगुलेशन से किसानों ने सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। देश के कई हिस्सों में सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन चल रहा है। इस रेगुलेशन से किसानों का मानना है कि खेती किसानी कॉर्पोरेट के हाथों में चली जाएगी और उनका अधिकार खेती पर हो जाएगा। इसलिए सरकार लगातार इस तरह की योजनाओं पर फोकस कर रही है।

