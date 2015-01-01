पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:IKEA भारत में करेगी 10,500 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश; कंपनी अकेले मुंबई में लगाएगी 6,000 करोड़ रुपये

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
विश्व की घरेलू फर्निशिंग रिटेलर कंपनी आईकिया (IKEA) अपने भारत संचालन में 10,500 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करने की योजना बना रहा है। कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि स्वीडिश फर्नीचर रिटेलर अगले कुछ वर्षों में महाराष्ट्र में 6,000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि आईकिया अगले कुछ वर्षों में भारत में 10,500 करोड़ रुपये और महाराष्ट्र में 6,000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करेगा। उन्होंने कहा, नवी मुंबई स्टोर के बाद अब 2021 में मुंबई में दो और सिटी सेंटर आईकिया स्टोर खुलेंगे

COVID-19 महामारी के दौरान एक सुरक्षित खरीदारी का अनुभव प्रदान करने के लिए, यह अपने वैश्विक संचालन और अपने हैदराबाद संचालन से संबंधित सिखों से कई सावधानियां बरत रहा है।

नवी मुंबई के स्टोर में 2,000 कारों को समायोजित करने के लिए पार्किंग की दो मंजिलें होंगी और खुदरा बिक्री के दृष्टिकोण से दो मंजिलें होंगी। मुंबई स्टोर हैदराबाद के स्टोर से कुछ बड़ा होगा। इसमें 1,000 सीटर रेस्त्रां भी होगा।

इसमें 7,000 लेखों का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा, 50 अलग-अलग कमरे होंगे। IKEA इंडिया ने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि हम अपने नए स्टोर के लिए बहुत उत्साहित हैं, क्योंकि मुंबई भारत में हमारे प्रमुख बाजारों में से एक है। 2019 की शुरुआत में हम मुंबई में ऑनलाइन मौजूद हैं और जल्द ही मुंबई के कई लोग हमारे शानदार IKEA स्टोर पर खरीदारी कर पाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने एक अल्पकालिक उद्देश्य निर्धारित किया है कि IKEA साल 2022 तक भारत में कम से कम 100 मिलियन लोगों के लिए सुलभ होगा। 100 मिलियन लोगों के लिए सुलभ बनने का तरीका तीन मुख्य शहरों- मुंबई, बेंगलुरु और दिल्ली में मौजूदगी बनानी होगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि इन तीनों स्थानों में एक प्रमुख स्टोर खोलेंगे। देश भर में हमारे सभी फ्लैगशिप स्टोर 300,000 और 500,000 वर्ग फुट के बीच होंगे। हम इन क्षेत्रों में शहर के स्टोर भी शुरू करेंगे, जो कि 80,000 वर्ग फुट से 100,000 वर्ग फुट में फैला होगा।

