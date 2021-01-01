पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट से पहले अच्छी खबर:IMF ने कहा- 2021 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 11.5% की ग्रोथ रहेगी, डबल डिजिट ग्रोथ वाला भारत पहला देश होगा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • 2021 में भारत की आर्थिक ग्रोथ चीन से ज्यादा रहेगी
  • यूनाइटेड नेशंस ने 7.3% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान जताया

केंद्र सरकार 1 फरवरी को वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 का आम बजट पेश करने जा रही है। इसमें अब 5 दिन का समय बाकी रह गया है। इससे पहले भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाओं ने अच्छी खबर दी है। इंटरनेशनल मॉनीटरी फंड (IMF) ने कैलेंडर ईयर 2021 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 11.5% और यूनाइटेड नेशंस (UN) ने 7.3% की दर से ग्रोथ का अनुमान जताया है।

डबल डिजिट ग्रोथ दर्ज करने वाला पहला देश होगा भारत

IMF ने कहा है कि 2021 में भारत डबल डिजिट में ग्रोथ करने वाले दुनिया का पहला देश होगा। कोविड-19 महामारी के बावजूद भारत यह उपलब्धि हासिल कर सकता है। IMF की ओर से मंगलवार को जारी वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक आउटलुक में कहा गया है कि भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में तेज वापसी दिखाई दे रही है। कोरोना के कारण भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 2020 में 8% की गिरावट का अनुमान जताया गया है।

चीन को पछाड़ देगा भारत

चालू कैलेंडर ईयर में इकोनॉमिक ग्रोथ के मामले भारत, चीन को पछाड़ देगा। IMF आउटलुक के मुताबिक, 2021 में भारत की इकोनॉमिक ग्रोथ 11.5% रहेगी, जबकि चीन की आर्थिक ग्रोथ 8.1% रहेगी। इसके बाद स्पेन (5.9%) और फ्रांस (5.5) का नंबर आता है। IMF ने आंकड़ों में बदलाव करते हुए कहा है कि 2020 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 8% की गिरावट रहेगी। जबकि चीन की आर्थिक ग्रोथ 2.3% रहेगी। 2020 में पॉजिटिव आर्थिक ग्रोथ वाला चीन दुनिया में अकेला देश होगा।

2022 में 6.8% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान

IMF ने कैलेंडर ईयर 2022 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 6.8% और चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था में 5.6% की ग्रोथ रहने का अनुमान जताया है। ताजा अनुमान के साथ भारत दुनिया में सबसे तेज बढ़ने वाली विकासशील अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में टॉप पर रहेगा। पिछले महीने IMF की मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर क्रिस्टालीना जॉर्जिया ने कहा था कि भारत ने कोरोना से निपटने के लिए कठिन कदम उठाए हैं।

यूनाइटेड नेशंस का अनुमान- 2021 में 7.3% की ग्रोथ रहेगी

यूनाइटेड नेशंस (UN) ने मंगलवार को विश्व आर्थिक स्थिति और संभावना 2021 नाम से रिपोर्ट जारी की। इसमें कहा गया है कि चालू कैलेंडर ईयर (2021) में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 7.3% की ग्रोथ रहेगी। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कोरोनावायरस के कारण कैलेंडर ईयर 2020 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में 9.6% की गिरावट रही है। UN का कहना है कि फिस्कल और मॉनीटरी प्रोत्साहन के बावजूद GDP में गिरावट रही है।

