पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • In Some Business, The Bank Is Doing Well Since Last Year, The Bank Is Making The Product According To The Customer's Requirement: HDFC Bank's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Ravi Santhanam

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:बैंक ग्राहकों की आवश्यकता के हिसाब से बना रहे हैं प्रोडक्ट: एचडीएफसी बैंक के सीएमओ रवि संथानम

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एचडीएफसी बैंक के चीफ मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर (सीएमओ) रवि संथानम 
  • कुछ बिजनेस में तो बैंक बीते वर्ष से भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं

कोविड-19 के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी बैंकिंग सुविधाएं देश में जारी रहीं। जैसे-जैसे अनलॉक हो रहा है, अर्थव्यवस्था तेजी से सामान्य हो रहीं हैं। बैंकिंग सहित निजी क्षेत्र में तेजी से कारोबार बढ़ा रहा है। त्यौहारी सीजन में नए ऑफर और ग्राहकों के लिए सुविधाओं सहित कई मुद्दों पर बात की देश के सबसे बड़ी निजी क्षेत्र के बैंक एचडीएफसी के चीफ मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर (सीएमओ) रवि संथानम से बात की दैनिक भास्कर ने। पेश हैं बातचीत के प्रमुख अंश-

भास्कर: बैंक का फेस्टिव ट्रीट 2.0 कैंपेन के ऑफर क्या हैं?

हम दो तरह के ग्राहकों को अपनी सेवाएं देते हैं। एक तरह के ग्राहक जैसे नौकरीपेशा और दूसरे तरह के ग्राहक जैसे दुकानदार या कंपनी। हम दोनों को एक साथ लेकर आए हैं। हमारे और अन्य बैंक में अंतर यह है कि बाकी ऑफर देते हैं पांच या 10 फीसदी डिस्काउंट का तो बाकी जगह आपको बकाया 90 या 95 फीसदी राशि का पेमेंट भी करना पड़ता है। लेकिन हम ऐसा नहीं करते। हमने अपने मर्चेंट पार्टनर उदाहरण के तौर पर जैसे कार निर्माता कंपनी टाटा या मारूति हैं।

ऐसे में हम कहते हैं कि आप अपने कर्मचारी के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं, कंपनी अपने कर्मचारी को पांच या 10 फीसदी छूट अपने हिस्से से दे देती हैं। जब मर्चेंट छूट दे देता है तो फिर हम बाकी का पैसा लोन के रूप में दे देते हैं, ऐसे में ग्राहक को कार विशेष प्रोडक्ट खरीदते समय कुछ भी खर्च नहीं करना पड़ता है। पिछले वर्ष हमने ऑफ लाइन रिटेल के साथ किया था, इस वर्ष हमने ऑन लाइन के साथ भी किया है। इस वर्ष दूसरा साल होने के कारण हमने इसे 2.0 नाम दिया है।

भास्कर : फेस्टिव सीजन की क्या तैयारी है?

इस बार हमने राष्ट्रीय कंपनियों के अलावा देश में रीजनल स्तर पर, हाइपर लोकल पर फोकस किया है। इसमें तमिलनाडु, महाराष्ट्र या अन्य राज्य विशेष की कंपनी और उनके कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। हमने उनके साथ भी साझेदारी की है। साथ ही, बैंक की ब्रांच के पास कोई भी व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान है, उनके साथ मिलकर आवश्यकता के हिसाब से प्रोडक्ट बना रहे हैं।

भास्कर : फेस्टिव सीजन में हाउसिंग और ऑटो सहित रिटेल लोन के लिए विशेष क्या है?

हमने ऑल इस पॉसिबल कैंपेन हमने शुरू किया है। इसके तहत प्रोसेसिंग फीस में छूट दे रहे हैं ताकि लोगों को सहूलियत मिले। ईएमआई थोड़ी कम बनाई है। व्यक्तिगत ग्राहकों के अतिरिक्त, मर्चेंट ग्राहकों के लिए भी ऐसी ही सुविधाएं दे रहे हैं। डिजिटल लोन दे रहे हैं। फेस्टिव सीजन में हमें अच्छा रिस्पांस मिला है।

भास्कर : कोविड-19 के बाद कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्शन बढ़ा है, आपके बैंक की क्या स्थिति है?

हमारा 90 फीसदी ऑन लाइन ट्रांजेक्शन कोविड से पहले भी था। अब इनमें भी जो नहीं कर रहे थे, उनमें से भी बहुत बड़ी संख्या में ग्राहक ऑनलाइन पर आए हैं। पहले जो ग्राहक बेलेंस आदि ऑन लाइन देख रहे थे उन ग्राहकों का ईएमआई पेमेंट और ट्रांजेक्शन बढ़ा है। पहले केवाईसी के लिए ब्रांच आना पड़ता था हमने वीडियो केवाईसी शुरू कर दिया है।

भास्कर : कोविड-19 का बैंकिंग पर कैसा असर रहा?

बैंक असेंशियल सर्विस होने के कारण ब्रांच और एटीएम लगातार चलते रहे। लेकिन बाकी जगह बंद होने के कारण अप्रैल-मई दुनिया में सबके लिए खराब गया। ऐसे में हमने बैंकिंग में कई तरह के कदम उठाए और कोविड के कारण ग्राहकों को ब्रांच न आने का आग्रह भी किया। कारोबारी लिहाज से अगस्त से सितंबर अच्छा था और सितंबर की तुलना में अक्टूबर बहुत अच्छा रहा है। कुछ बिजनेस में तो हमने पिछले वर्ष से अधिक कारोबार भी किया है।

भास्कर: मोरेटोरियम की क्या स्थिति है?

मार्च से मोरेटोरियम शुरू हुआ है और बहुत से ग्राहकों ने मोरेटोरियम लिया था और उनमें से 95 फीसदी वापस आ गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें