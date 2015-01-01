पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटे पर्सनल लोन में भारी उछाल:पिछले 2 साल में पर्सनल लोन में छोटे लोन का शेयर करीब 5 गुना बढ़ा

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
मार्च 2020 के बाद STPL के शेयर में कुछ गिरावट आई है, फिर भी नए पर्सनल लोन में STPL का शेयर अब भी करीब आधा है
  • 2017-18 में पर्सनल लोन में STPL का शेयर सिर्फ 12.9% था
  • मार्च 2020 में STPL का शेयर बढ़कर 60% पर पहुंच गया
  • पर्सनल लोन सेगमेंट में 50,000 रुपए से कम के लोन को STPL कहा जाता है

पिछले दो साल में जारी किए गए पर्सनल लोन में स्मॉल-टिकट पर्सनल लोन (STPL) का शेयर करीब 5 गुना बढ़ गया है। 2017-18 में पर्सनल लोन में STPL का शेयर सिर्फ 12.9 फीसदी था। CRIF इंडिया की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मार्च 2020 में STPL का शेयर बढ़कर 60 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया।

मार्च 2020 के बाद STPL के शेयर में कुछ गिरावट आई है, क्योंकि अन्य श्रेणी के पर्सनल लोन में इस दौरान ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। फिर भी नए पर्सनल लोन में STPL का शेयर अब भी करीब आधा है। पर्सनल लोन सेगमेंट में 50,000 रुपए से कम के लोन को STPL माना जाता है।

2019-20 में STPL की संख्या में 162% की बढ़ोतरी

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक STPL में पिछले कारोबारी साल में काफी तेज बढ़ोतरी हुई। इस सेगमेंट में जारी हुए लोन की संख्या में 2019-20 में 162 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई। वैल्यू के मामले में इस दौरान इस सेगमेंट में 77 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई, जिसके बाद STPL कारोबार अनुमानित करीब 12,000 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है।

STPL सेगमेंट 9.4% लोन स्ट्रेस्ड श्रेणी में

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक STPL सेगमेंट 9.4 फीसदी लोन स्ट्रेस्ड श्रेणी में हैं। फाइनेंस और फिनटेक कंपनियों ऐसे युवा, कम आय वाले और डिजिटल हैबिट वाले ग्राहकों को बढ़चढ़कर लोन दे रही हैं, जो कम रकम का लोन ले ना चाहते हैं और जिनका कोई क्रेडिट हिस्ट्री नहीं है।

छोटे पर्सनल लोन पर करीब 15% का लगता है ब्याज

ऐसे छोटे आकार के पर्सनल लोन को पेडे लोन (जिनका भुगतान सैलरी मिलने के बाद किया जाता है) भी कहा जाता है। इन लोन पर करीब 15 फीसदी का ब्याज देना होता है। इसके कारण 10 फीसदी लोन के NPA बनने के जोखिम पर भी कंपनियां इस सेगमेंट में लोन का कारोबार कर सकती हैं।

