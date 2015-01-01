पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:असेसमेंट ईयर 2020-21 के लिए इनकम टैक्स रिफंड में हो सकती देरी, सिस्टम अपडेट कर रहा है विभाग

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौजूदा समय में सभी प्रकार के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न विभाग के बेंगलुरु स्थित सेंट्रलाइज्ड प्रोसेसिंग सेंटर से प्रोसेस किए जाते हैं।
  • टैक्सपेयर्स की शिकायतों के बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने दी जानकारी
  • कहा- 2020-21 के रिटर्न की प्रोसेसिंग नए प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए होगी

यदि आपने असेसमेंट ईयर 2020-21 के लिए इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल किया है और अभी तक रिफंड नहीं मिला है तो ऐसे आप अकेले नहीं हैं। कई लोगों को अभी तक इनकम टैक्स रिफंड नहीं मिला है। इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने कहा है कि एक टेक्नीकल अपग्रेड के कारण रिफंड में देरी हो सकती है।

इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने ट्विटर पर दी जानकारी

कई टैक्सपेयर्स ने जून-जुलाई में टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल किया था और उन्हें अभी तक रिफंड नहीं मिला था। ऐसे टैक्सपेयर्स ने ट्विटर पर रिफंड को लेकर आवाज उठाई थी। इसके बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी है। इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने कहा है कि टैक्सपेयर सेवाओं में सुधार के वादे के अनुरूप हम ITR की तेज प्रोसेसिंग के लिए नए टेक्नोलॉजिकल अपग्रेडेड प्लेटफॉर्म (CPC 2.0) जा रहे हैं। असेसमेंट ईयर 2020-21 का इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न CPC 2.0 के जरिए प्रोसेस किया जाएगा। नए सिस्टम पर माइग्रेशन के दौरान हम आपके धैर्य के लिए धन्यवाद करते हैं।

CPC 2.0 पर माइग्रेशन की टाइमलाइन तय नहीं

हालांकि, ट्विट में इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने नए CPC 2.0 प्लेटफॉर्म पर माइग्रेशन और असेसमेंट ईयर 2020-21 के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने की कोई टाइमलाइन की जानकारी नहीं दी है। मौजूदा समय में सभी प्रकार के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न विभाग के बेंगलुरु स्थित सेंट्रलाइज्ड प्रोसेसिंग सेंटर से प्रोसेस किए जाते हैं।

10 नवंबर तक 1.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड

इनकम टैक्स विभाग के अनुसार, एक अप्रैल से 10 नवंबर तक 39.75 लाख से ज्यादा टैक्सपेयर्स को 1.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का रिफंड जारी किया गया है। इस दौरान पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स रिफंड (PIT) 35,123 करोड़ रुपए और कॉर्पोरेट कर रिफंड 97,677 करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

इस तरह चेक कर सकते हैं अपने रिफंड का स्टेटस

  • करदाता https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html पर जा सकते हैं।
  • रिफंड स्टेटस पता लगाने के लिए यहां दो जानकारी भरने की जरूरत है – पैन नंबर और जिस साल का रिफंड बाकी है वह साल भरिए।
  • अब आपको नीचे दिए गए कैप्चा कोड को भरना होगा।
  • इसके बाद Proceed पर क्लिक करते ही स्टेटस आ जाएगा।
  • इसके अलावा टैक्सपेयर इनकम टैक्स पोर्टल में अपने इनकम टैक्स खाते में लॉग इन करें।
  • लॉग इन करने के बाद माय अकाउंट्स> रिफंड/डिमांड स्टेटस पर क्लिक करें।
  • इसके बाद वह असेसमेंट ईयर भरें जिसका आपको रिफंड स्टेट चेक करना है।

