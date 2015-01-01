पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्थव्यवस्था में सुधार:फेस्टिव सीजन का मिला सहारा; अंतिम तिमाही में 'टेक्निकल रिसेशन' से बाहर आ सकती है इकोनॉमी

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
रिजर्व बैंक का कहना है कि दूसरी तिमाही में GDP 'टेक्निकल रिसेशन' से बाहर आ जाएगी। क्योंकि, अक्टूबर माह के दौरान मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और सेवा सेक्टर में एक्विटी बढ़ी है।
  • फेस्टिव सीजन में पैसेंजर्स वाहनों की बिक्री पिछले साल की तुलना में 14.2% अधिक रही
  • पिछले साल की तुलना में दूसरी तिमाही में GDP 8.7% नीचे गिरने का अनुमान

पिछला महीना भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में रिकवरी के लिहाज से बेहतर रहा। वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की अंतिम तिमाही में अर्थव्यवस्था टेक्निकल रिसेशन से बाहर आ सकती है। जो कोरोना महामारी के कारण बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुई है। क्योंकि, अर्थव्यवस्था में रिकवरी को फेस्टिव सीजन के कारण सपोर्ट मिला है।

अक्टूबर में सुधार के संकेत

इस साल फेस्टिव सीजन में पैसेंजर्स वाहनों की बिक्री पिछले साल की तुलना में 14.2% अधिक रही। शॉपरट्रैक (ShopperTrak) के मुताबिक खुदरा बिक्री भी सुधरी है, जो पिछले साल के स्तर से लगभग 60% नीचे थी। अक्टूबर के दूसरे हाफ में क्रेडिट रेट भी लगभग 5% बढ़ी है। हालांकि, यह पिछले महीने से 5.2% और सालभर पहले से 9% कम है। क्योंकि, रिजर्व बैंक ने नगदी की शर्तों में ढील दी है। ऐसे में विदेशी मुद्रा बाजार में केंद्रीय बैंक के हस्तक्षेप से बैंकिंग सेक्टर में कैश सरप्लस बढ़ा है।

इकोनॉमी में ग्रोथ का अनुमान

माना जा रहा है कि पिछले महीने की तेजी इकोनॉमी ग्रोथ के लिए बेहतर साबित होगी। हालांकि, चालू वित्त वर्ष (2020-21) की लगातार दूसरी तिमाही में भी गिरावट का अनुमान है। दूसरी तिमाही का आंकड़ा 27 नवंबर को जारी किया जाएगा। ब्लूमबर्ग सर्वे के मुताबिक पिछले साल की तुलना में दूसरी तिमाही में GDP 8.7% नीचे फिसल सकती है। यह पहली तिमाही में 23.9% नीचे फिसल गई थी।

PMI में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त

रिजर्व बैंक का कहना है कि दूसरी तिमाही में GDP 'टेक्निकल रिसेशन' से बाहर आ जाएगी। क्योंकि, अक्टूबर माह के दौरान सेवा क्षेत्र में एक्विटी बढ़ी है। अक्टूबर महीने में मार्किट इंडिया सर्विस पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर इंडेक्स 54.1 पर पहुंच गया, जो फरवरी के 57.5 के बाद का सर्वोच्च स्तर है। अक्टूबर माह में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग एक्टिविटी भी बढ़ी है। IHS पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर इंडेक्स (PMI) रिकॉर्ड 58.9 पर पहुंचा, जो मई 2010 के बाद सर्वोच्च स्तर है। मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और सर्विस सेक्टर में अच्छी रिकवरी के कारण रिजर्व बैंक अगले महीने से महंगाई को ध्यान में रखते हुए दोबारा ब्याज दरों में कटौती शुरु कर सकता है।

एक्सपोर्ट में गिरावट

वहीं, कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से निर्यात के मोर्चे पर पिछला महीना निराशाजनक रहा। हालांकि, दवाइयों और फार्मास्युटिकल्स के साथ-साथ फार्म और टेक्सटाइल के निर्यात में राहत रही। लेकिन, जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक और इंजीनियरिंग सामानों के निर्यात में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। सालाना आधार पर आयात भी कमजोर रहा। जानकार मानते हैं कि अनलॉक में मिली रियायतों से घरेलू अर्थव्यवस्था सामान्य स्थिति में लौट रही है।

