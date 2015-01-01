पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी से उम्मीद:मुसीबत में सरकार को याद आ रहे हैं किसान, अर्थव्यवस्था को बचाने में किसानों की रहेगी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

मुंबई34 मिनट पहले
  • बीपीसीएल ने कहा कि मार्केट शेयर के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए ग्रामीण और हाईवे क्षेत्रों पर तेजी से ध्यान केंद्रित किया जा रहा है
  • कोविड से आई आर्थिक अनिश्चितताओं के बाद मांग में और मजबूती आएगी, क्योंकि सोना सबसे सुरक्षित निवेश का विकल्प अब भी बना हुआ है

कोरोना की महामारी से भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। इस दौर में देश अब अपने उस इंजिन से प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा लेने की सोच रहा है जिन्हें हम अक्सर भूल जाते हैं। यह इंजिन किसान है।

अच्छी बारिश से फसलों की उपज बेहतर

बिजनेस लीडर्स, नीति निर्माताओं और राजनेताओं को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में समान रूप से उम्मीदें हैं। क्योंकि अच्छी बारिश ने फसलों की अच्छी उपज के लिए एक अच्छा प्लेटफॉर्म तैयार किया है। उच्च डिस्पोजेबल आय वाले किसानों से ऑटोमोबाइल से लेकर सीमेंट और सोने के आभूषणों की मांग बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।किसानों की यह स्थिति शहरी क्षेत्रों के उलट है। शहरी क्षेत्रों में कंपनियां अभी भी महामारी के बाद अपनी बिक्री को बढ़ाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रही हैं। शहरों की व्यापारिक गतिविधियां बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुई हैं और मांग को नुकसान पहुंचा है।

लॉकडाउन का असर अभी भी है

मार्च में लगाया गया दुनिया का सबसे सख्त लॉकडाउन का विपरीत प्रभाव अभी भी जारी है, लेकिन शहर के बाहर की जमीन उम्मीद की किरण जगा रही है। भारत के कार बाजार में दो मुख्य कंपनियां मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया और दक्षिण कोरिया की ह्युंडई मोटर कंपनी ने कहा है कि अक्टूबर की बिक्री किसी भी महीने में हुई सबसे अच्छी बिक्री थी। मोटरसाइकिल और स्कूटर की दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी निर्माता कंपनी हीरो मोटोकॉर्प लिमिटेड और साथ ही छोटी प्रतिद्वंदी बजाज ऑटो लिमिटेड ने रिकॉर्ड बिक्री की है।

ग्रामीण इलाकों से मांग में तेजी

जेके टायर एंड इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड में सेल्स एंड मार्केटिंग डायरेक्टर श्रीनिवासु अल्लापन ने कहा कि हमने पिछले साल की तुलना में अपने उत्पादों के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मजबूत मांग देखी है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम इसे अगली तीन तिमाहियों के लिए बनाए रखने की उम्मीद करते हैं। इससे ग्रामीण बाजारों में अधिक बिक्री से शहरी और अर्ध-शहरी इलाकों में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई होगी।

फसलों के उत्पादन में बढ़त का अनुमान

मॉनसून में बोई गई फसलों के उत्पादन में रिकॉर्ड 144.5 मिलियन टन की वृद्धि का अनुमान होने से ग्रामीण आय मजबूत बनी हुई है। कुछ फसलों के लिए कम से कम समर्थन मूल्य(MSP) बढ़ाने और ग्रामीण रोजगार कार्यक्रमों पर खर्च बढ़ाने के सरकार के कदम से भी किसानों और मजदूरों की आय बढ़ने का मजबूत संकेत मिला है।

कृषि गतिविधियों पर लॉकडाउन का असर नहीं

इंडिया रेटिंग्स एंड रिसर्च लिमिटेड के मुताबिक, कोविड और संबंधित लॉकडाउन के बावजूद, देश भर में कृषि गतिविधियों पर असर नहीं हुआ है। इससे यह उम्मीद बढ़ी है कि ग्रामीण मांगें आर्थिक सुधार को आगे बढ़ा सकती हैं। इसके अलावा, कुछ कंपनियों ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में टायर और गहने, तथा अपने अन्य उत्पादों और सेवाओं जैसे ऑटोमोबाइल, सीमेंट, स्टील, के लिए मजबूत मांग की बात कही है।

एचयूएल की बिक्री 2011 के बाद सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी

मार्केट वैल्यू के आधार पर पर्सनल केअर उत्पादों की एशिया की सबसे बड़ी निर्माता हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर लिमिटेड (HUL) ने कहा कि इसकी बिक्री 2011 के बाद से सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी है। महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज लिमिटेड के CMD संजीव मेहता के अनुसार, हम ग्रामीण बाजारों के साथ-साथ छोटे शहरों में भी अपेक्षाकृत बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। देश में 8 मिलियन आउटलेट्स के माध्यम से अपने उत्पादों की बिक्री करने वाली कंपनी ने एक कॉन्फ्रेंस कॉल में बताया कि ट्रैक्टर्स, पैसेंजर कार और हलके कमर्शियल व्हीकल्स की हेल्दी डिमांड बढ़ रही है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में खरीदारी जारी है।

महिंद्रा के रिटेल मांग में तेजी

महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा लिमिटेड के अध्यक्ष हेमंत सिक्का ने कहा कि हम रिटेल की मांग में अच्छी बढ़त देख रहे हैं। यहां तक कि कंस्ट्रक्शन गतिविधियों में भी तेजी आई है। जेएसडब्ल्यू स्टील लिमिटेड की रिटेल बिक्री जुलाई-सितंबर की अवधि में एक चौथाई से दोगुनी हो गई, जबकि टाइटन कंपनी के ज्वेलरी डिवीजन के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अजॉय चावला ने कहा कि टियर 2 और 3 शहर में मांग है, क्योंकि शादियों का सीजन आने वाला है।

सोने में भी किसानों ने निवेश किया

कुछ किसानों ने सोने में निवेश करना भी पसंद किया। केरल स्थित मालाबार गोल्ड एंड डायमंड्स के चेयरमैन अहमद ने कहा कि कोविड से आई आर्थिक अनिश्चितताओं के बाद मांग में और मजबूती आएगी, क्योंकि सोना सबसे सुरक्षित निवेश का विकल्प अब भी बना हुआ है। लाला जुगल किशोर ज्वेलर्स के निदेशक तान्या रस्तोगी ने कहा कि जूलरी इंडस्ट्री ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए एक मुंह मांगी मुराद जैसी है।

बीपीसीएल का ध्यान ग्रामीण इलाकों पर

देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े ईंधन रिटेलर भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन ने कहा कि शहरी इलाकों में इसकी बिक्री लगभग आधी हो गई है। मार्केट शेयर के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए ग्रामीण और हाईवे क्षेत्रों पर तेजी से ध्यान केंद्रित किया जा रहा है। हम ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में और भारतीय ग्रामीण विकास पर कब्जा करना चाहते हैं। बड़ी- बड़ी कंपनी के मालिक और एक्सपर्ट्स का यही कहना है कि ग्रामीण भारत अकेले ट्रैक्टर्स से और ज्वैलरी की मांग को बढ़ाकर उस भारी भरकम अर्थव्यवस्था की रिकवरी में जान फूंकने में नाकाफी साबित हो सकते हैं, जो अब तक के सबसे खराब दौर से गुजर रहा है।

यहाँ 80 लाख से अधिक कोरोना के संक्रमण हो चुके हैं और यहां अमेरिका के बाद महामारी की दूसरी सबसे बुरी स्थिति है और जोखिम अब भी बना हुआ है।

मारुति को भी अच्छी मांग की उम्मीद

मारुति के अध्यक्ष आर सी भार्गव ने कहा कि मांग अच्छी है। अच्छे मानसून के कारण इस साल में बचे हुए समय के लिए भी ऐसी ही मांग रहेगी। हालांकि बिक्री की भविष्यवाणी करना मुश्किल है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी लोग बड़े पैमाने पर मास ट्रांसपोर्ट से दूर हैं पर इससे दूरी बनाने वाले निजी वाहनों की भीड़ जनवरी तक खत्म हो जाएगी।

त्यौहारी सीजन में इन्वेंटरी बढ़ी

अक्टूबर-नवंबर त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान मजबूत बिक्री की उम्मीद में ऑटोमोबाइल इन्वेंट्रीज जमा हो गई थीं। इनकी बिक्री कोरोना से पहले ही सबसे खराब मंदी के दौर से गुजर रही थी, और देशव्यापी लॉक डाउन के दौरान मांग में कमी आने के कारण बिक्री धराशाई हो गई। बजाज ऑटो के प्रबंध निदेशक राजीव बजाज ने बताया कि मैं वास्तव में जल्दबाज़ी में वापस आने वाले बड़े पैमाने पर कंज्यूमर पर दांव नहीं लगाऊंगा क्योंकि अभी तक इसका कोई सबूत नहीं दिख रहा है। मैं बहुत चिंतित हूं।

ग्रामीण मांग ठीक-ठाक रह सकती है

इंडिया रेटिंग्स के अनुसार, ग्रामीण मांग कुछ हद तक ठीक -ठाक रहने वाली है, लेकिन यह शहरी मांग में कमी की भरपाई नहीं कर पाएगी। क्योंकि भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में कृषि के सकल मूल्य (gross value) का हिस्सा 2012-13 से 2019-20 के दौरान 14.6% और 17.8% के बीच था। कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक लिमिटेड के संयुक्त प्रबंध निदेशक दीपक गुप्ता ने कहा कि मुझे कहना होगा कि मार्केटप्लेस के कुछ हिस्सों में सामान्य स्थिति वापस आ रही है। यह अभी भी एक उचित के-आकार की रिकवरी है। पर आगे चलकर इसमें और सुधार हो सकता है।

