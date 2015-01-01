पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RBI का अनुमान:लगातार दूसरी तिमाही में देश की अर्थव्यवस्था गिरावट में, इससे देश को मंदी की ओर ले जा रहा है

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अर्थशास्त्रियों की टीम ने रिजर्व बैंक के बुलेटिन में लिखा है कि हालांकि, "मूल्य के सामान्यीकरण (generalization of price) का गंभीर खतरा है। पर चूँकि महंगाई की उम्मीदों पर अभी कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता है इसलिए इसकी विश्वसनीयता में नुकसान दिख सकता है
  • अर्थशास्त्रियों का निष्कर्ष है कि आसपास बड़ा जोखिम चिंता या तनाव को लेकर है, जिससे आम आदमी और कंपनियां गुजर रही हैं
  • निष्कर्ष के मुताबिक, थोड़ी बहुत राहत तो आई है पर चिंता के बादल छंटे नहीं हैं। इससे फाइनेंशियल सेक्टर को मुश्किल आ सकती है

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की मौद्रिक नीति के इंचार्ज डिप्टी गवर्नर माइकल पात्रा सहित अर्थशास्त्रियों की एक टीम के अनुसार, भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था सम्भवतः लगातार दूसरी तिमाही में कम हुई है। यह देश को अभूतपूर्व मंदी की ओर ले जा रही है।

सितंबर तिमाही में 8.6% गिरावट की आशंका

आरबीआई ने अपनी पहली बार प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट 'नोकास्ट' में दिखाया कि GDP सितंबर में समाप्त तिमाही में 8.6% गिर गई है। यह हाई फ्रीक्वेंसी डेटा पर आधारित एक अनुमान है। याद रहे कि अप्रैल-जून में अर्थव्यवस्था में 23.9% की गिरावट आई थी। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि भारत ने अपने इतिहास में पहली बार 2020-21 की पहली छमाही में तकनीकी मंदी (technical recession) में प्रवेश किया है। सरकार 27 नवंबर को सरकारी आंकड़े प्रकाशित करने वाली है।

कॉस्ट कटिंग से उत्साहित हैं आंकड़े

RBI के ये आंकड़े कंपनियों द्वारा की गई कॉस्ट कटिंग से उत्साहित है जिससे कंपनियों की बिक्री तो कम हो गई पर उनका ऑपरेटिंग प्रॉफिट बढ़ गया। लेखकों की टीम ने बैंकिंग में लिक्विडिटी फ्लश करने के लिए सभी वाहन बिक्री से प्राप्त इंडिकेटर्स के रेंज का इस्तेमाल किया। ऐसा इसलिए ताकि अक्टूबर महीने में अच्छी संभावनाओं का संकेत मिल सके।

अक्टूबर-दिसंबर में विकास की उम्मीद

यदि यह यूटर्न कायम रहता है, तो भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था अक्टूबर-दिसंबर तिमाही में विकास की ओर लौट आएगी, जो पिछले महीने गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास द्वारा अनुमानित थी। उन्होंने उस समय मौद्रिक नीति को उदार रखने का वचन दिया था। अर्थशास्त्रियों की टीम ने रिजर्व बैंक के बुलेटिन में लिखा है कि हालांकि, "मूल्य के सामान्यीकरण (generalization of price) का गंभीर खतरा है। पर चूँकि महंगाई की उम्मीदों पर अभी कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता है इसलिए इसकी विश्वसनीयता में नुकसान दिख सकता है।

विकास के जोखिम पर भी प्रभाव

उन्होंने कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से वैश्विक विकास के लिए उत्पन्न हो सकने वाले जोखिम पर भी प्रकाश डाला। अर्थशास्त्रियों ने निष्कर्ष निकाला है कि आसपास जो तीसरा बड़ा जोखिम दिखाई दे रहा है वह चिंता या तनाव है। जिससे आम जनमानस और कॉरपोरेशन गुजर रहे हैं। इनमें थोड़ी बहुत राहत तो देखी गई है पर पूरी तरह से चिंता के बादल छंटे नहीं हैं। यह आगे चलकर फाइनेंशियल सेक्टर में फैल सकता है। हम फ़िलहाल एक चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में जी रहे हैं।

मूडीज का अनुमान

मूडीज ने भारत की 2020 में ग्रोथ को लेकर अपने पहले के लक्ष्य में फिर से सुधार किया है। पहले इसने देश की जीडीपी की ग्रोथ में 9.6 पर्सेंट की गिरावट की बात कही थी जो अब घटाकर 8.9 पर्सेंट कर दिया है। इससे यह अनुमान लग रहा है कि देश की विकास में पहले की तुलना में अब सुधार दिख रहा है।

