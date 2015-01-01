पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ:मूडीज ने 2020 के लिए भारत की GDP में गिरावट के आंकड़ा बदलकर 8.9% किया

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
रेटिंग एजेंसी के मुताबिक इमर्जिंग इकोनॉमी जैसे भारत, ब्राजील, मैक्सिको और इंडोनेशिया में एक बार और दरों में कटौती की गुंजाइश है।
  • एजेंसी ने पहले 9.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान जताया था
  • सितंबर तिमाही में GDP 24% नीचे फिसल गई थी

रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज ने ताजा रिपोर्ट में इमर्जिंग मार्केट में आर्थिक एक्टिविटी में सुधार की बात कही है। इसमें भारत, अर्जेंटीना, ब्राजील, मैक्सिको, इंडोनेशिया, टर्की और दक्षिण अफ्रीका शामिल हैं। रेटिंग एजेंसी ने 2020 के लिए भारत की GDP के अनुमान में बदलाव किया है। नए अनुमान के मुताबिक 2020 में भारत की GDP 8.9% नीचे गिर सकती है। एजेंसी ने पहले 9.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान जताया था।

दरों में एक और कटौती की गुंजाइश

रेटिंग एजेंसी के मुताबिक इमर्जिंग इकोनॉमी जैसे भारत, ब्राजील, मैक्सिको और इंडोनेशिया में एक बार और दरों में कटौती की गुंजाइश है। एजेंसी ने कहा कि भारत में रिकवरी असमान है। क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के कारण सितंबर तिमाही में पिछले साल की तुलना में GDP 24% नीचे फिसल गई थी।

अनलॉक का मिल रहा फायदा

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि अनलॉक प्रक्रिया में सरकार ने कई रियायतें दी हैं। अब अगर कोरोना के नए मामले आगे भी स्थिर या कम होते हैं तो लॉकडाउन में और भी रियायतें मिलेंगी। ऐसे में आने वाले तिमाही में आर्थिक गतिविधियां बढ़ेंगी। हालांकि, धीमा क्रेडिट ग्रोथ रिकवरी के रफ्तार को प्रभावित कर सकती है। क्योंकि देश में वित्तीय क्षेत्र पहले से ही कमजोर है। दूसरी ओर दरों में एक और कटौती उम्मीद भी सीमित है। एजेंसी ने कहा कि उसे उम्मीद नहीं है कि रिकवरी मजबूत होने के बाद उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के केंद्रीय बैंक नए उपायों की घोषणा करेंगे।

रिकवरी में ग्रोथ

एजेंसी ने कहा कि भारत सरकार और अन्य उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाएं नए बदलाव से ग्रोथ को गति देने पर काम कर रहीं हैं। इसमें प्रोडक्ट और फैक्टर मार्केट उदारीकरण शामिल हैं। मूडीज ने कहा कि, कुल मिलाकर अगले दो साल स्पष्ट करेंगे कि उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाओं ने ग्रोथ के लिए संकट में किन नीतियों का अनुसरण किया।

