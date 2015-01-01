पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • India Has $100 Billion Opportunity Via Local Manufacturing Of Laptops, Tablets: ICEA EY Report

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आईसीईए रिपोर्ट:भारत में 2025 तक लैपटॉप, टैबलेट का मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग 100 अरब डॉलर तक पहुंच जाएगी

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोबाइल उपकरण उद्योग के निकाय आईसीईए एक रिपोर्ट में यह अनुमान लगाया है

भारत के पास लैपटॉप और टैबलेट की मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग क्षमता 2025 तक 100 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंचाने की क्षमता है, लेकिन इसके लिए नीतिगत हस्तक्षेप की जरूरत होगी। मोबाइल इक्विपमेंट इंडस्ट्री के निकाय इंडियन सेल्युलर एंड इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एसोसिएशन (आईसीईए) की एक रिपोर्ट में यह अनुमान लगाया है।

आईसीईए का कहना है कि लैपटॉप और टैबलेट पीसी के मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग के स्तर को बढ़ाकर भारत वैश्विक बाजार में 26 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी हासिल कर सकता है, जो अभी मात्र एक प्रतिशत है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि इसके अलावा इससे पांच लाख नए रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे। वहीं, इससे 2025 तक कुल मिलाकर 75 अरब डॉलर की विदेशी मुद्रा तथा एक अरब डॉलर से अधिक का निवेश प्राप्त होगा।

आईसीईए के चेयरमैन पंकज महेंद्रू ने कहा कि देश का इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार 65 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया है। इसमें मोबाइल फोन का बड़ा हिस्सा है। उन्होंने कहा कि लैपटॉप और टैबलेट के मामले में हम अब भी आयात पर निर्भर हैं। इसका 87 प्रतिशत आयात चीन से होता है। भारत में लैपटॉप का बाजार बहुत बड़ा नहीं है। टैबलेट का बाजार भी अभी काफी छोटा है। मोबाइल फोन के बाद ये सबसे बड़े आईटी उत्पाद हैं।

महेंद्रू ने कहा कि हम भारत में ही लैपटॉप और टैबलेट का मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग कर वैश्विक बाजार में बड़ी हिस्सेदारी हासिल कर सकते हैं। इससे हमारा मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग 2025 तक 100 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच सकता है।राष्ट्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स नीति-2019 में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग को 2025 तक 400 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसमें से 190 अरब डॉलर मोबाइल फोन सेक्शन से हासिल होने की उम्मीद है।

आईसीईए के सदस्यों में एपल, शाओमी, मोटोरोला, नोकिया, फॉक्सकॉन, फ्लेक्सट्रॉनिक्स, लावा, वीवो शामिल हैं। आईसीईए के अनुसार 2025 तक घरेलू बाजार 170 अरब डॉलर का होगा। राष्ट्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स नीति के लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए 230 अरब डॉलर का निर्यात करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें