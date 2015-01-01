पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  India Has Entered Into Recession Due To PM Modi's Policies: Rahul Gandhi

पीएम मोदी पर निशाना:राहुल गांधी ने कहा- भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार मंदी छाई है; पीएम मोदी की नीतियों के कारण देश में आई मंदी

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • राहुल गांधी ने कहा भारत की ताकत को मोदी जी ने कमजोरी में बदल दिया

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने देश के आर्थिक हालात के जिम्मेदार प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को ठहराया है। राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि भारत ने इतिहास में पहली बार मंदी के दौर में प्रवेश किया है। मोदी के कार्यों ने भारत की ताकत को कमजोर कर दिया है।

बता दें कि रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) के अनुमानों के मुताबिक, वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर) में आर्थिक विकास दर नकारात्मक रही है। आरबीआई ने पहली बार प्रकाशित 'नाउकास्ट' में दिखाया कि सितंबर में खत्म हुई तिमाही में सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) 8.6% गिर गया।

यह हाई फ्रीक्वेंसी डेटा पर आधारित अनुमान है। इससे पहले, अप्रैल से जून की तिमाही में अर्थव्यवस्था में 23.9% की गिरावट आई थी। अर्थशास्त्रियों ने लिखा है कि भारत ने अपने इतिहास में पहली बार 2020-21 की पहली छमाही में तकनीकी मंदी में प्रवेश किया है।

RBI का अनुमान:अर्थव्यवस्था में लगातार दूसरी तिमाही में धीमापन, यह देश को मंदी की तरफ ले जा रहा

राहुल गांधी नोटबंदी, लॉकडाउन और सरकार के अन्य आर्थिक फैसलों को लेकर लगातार सरकार पर हमला बोलते रहे हैं। इससे पहले भी राहुल गांधी ने नोटबंदी के चार साल पूरे होने के मौके पर मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला था।

उन्होंने सरकार के इस फैसले को गरीबों पर चोट करने वाला और पूंजीपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने वाला बताया था। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन का निर्णय भी सही वक्त पर नहीं लिया गया। इससे अर्थव्यवस्था को गहरी चोट पहुंची है।

