पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • India Has Immense Potential In Global System After Kovid 19: Chandrasekaran

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गांव-गांव पहुचे पर्याप्त बैंडविड्थ, किफायती डेटा:कोविड-19 के बाद की वैश्विक व्यवस्था में बनीं भारत के लिए अपार संभावनाएं: चंद्रशेखरन

26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार को डेटा प्राइवेसी, डेटा रेजिडेंसी, डेटा लोकलाइजेशन और टैक्सेशन से जुड़े रेगुलेटरी स्टैंडर्ड बनाने होंगे
  • उद्योग जगत के साथ साझीदारी करना होगा, भारत को नई दुनिया के साथ कदमताल के लिए तैयार करना होगा

कोविड-19 के बाद बनी वैश्विक आर्थिक व्यवस्था में भारत के लिए अपार संभावनाएं होंगी, लेकिन उनका फायदा उठाने के लिए सरकार को डेटा प्राइवेसी के रेगुलेटरी स्टैंडर्ड लागू करने की जरूरत होगी। यह बात टाटा संस के चेयरमैन एन चंद्रशेखरन ने प्रमुख उद्योग चैंबर फिक्की के 93वें सालाना सम्मेलन में कही।

सरकार को डेटा और बैंडविड्थ पर भी काम करना होगा

चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि ‘2020 वाला दशक भारत का है’, इस आइडिया को साकार करने के लिए उद्योग जगत को साहसिक कदम उठाने होंगे और उसको परियोजनाओं को विस्तृत दृष्टिकोण से देखना शुरू करना होगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि टैलेंट पर नए सिरे से फोकस करना होगा और डेटा के अलावा बैंडविड्थ पर भी काम करना होगा।

उद्योग जगत और सरकार को मिलकर काम करना होगा

टाटा संस के चेयरमैन ने कहा, “उद्योग जगत और सरकार को मिलकर काम करना होगा। सरकार को उसके साथ साझीदारी करना होगा और भारत को नई दुनिया के साथ कदमताल के लिए तैयार करना होगा। उसको यह पक्का करना होगा कि पर्याप्त बैंडविड्थ और किफायती डेटा गांव-गांव तक पहुंचे।” उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार को डेटा प्राइवेसी, डेटा रेजिडेंसी, डेटा लोकलाइजेशन और टैक्सेशन से जुड़े रेगुलेटरी स्टैंडर्ड बनाने होंगे।

GDP के मुकाबले उत्पादन बढ़ाने में होती रही है मुश्किल

चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के बाद की वैश्विक आर्थिक व्यवस्था में भारत के पास शानदार और अपार संभावनाएं होंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को हमेशा जीडीपी के मुकाबले अपने उत्पादन स्तर का प्रतिशत बढ़ाने में मुश्किल होती रही है। उन्होंने कहा, “हम आमतौर पर बिजली, परिवहन और श्रम से जुड़ी समस्याओं की बात करते हैं। हम ऊँची ब्याज दरों और सरकारी दखलअंदाजी का जिक्र करते हैं। लेकिन हम इनको भुलाकर आगे बढ़ने में कामयाब रहे तो हम नई वैश्विक की धुरी बन सकते हैं।

TCS ने कोविड-19 को सकारात्मक नजरिए से देखना सिखाया

चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि TCS में गुजरे वक्त ने उनको इस तरह संवारा कि उनकी जड़ें टेक्नोलॉजी में जमी रही। इससे वह कोविड-19 और उसके असर को सकारात्मक नजरिए से देखने लायक बने। उन्होंने समूचे देश के टेक्नोलॉजी ब्लूप्रिंट को नए सिरे से देखने की जरूरत पर जोर देते हुए रोबॉटिक्स और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) जैसी टेक्नोलॉजी को मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का आधार बनाने की बात कही।

कोविड-19 से चीन और अमेरिका​​​​​​ की डीकपलिंग हुई

चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के चलते ग्लोबल सप्लाई चेन की हालत बिगड़ गई है, चीन और अमेरिका​​​​​​ की डीकपलिंग हुई है। इसका मतलब यह है कि दुनियाभर के देशों और कंपनियों को अपनी सप्लाई चेन में बने जोखिम को खत्म करके उसको संतुलित बनाना होगा।

भारत की सबसे बड़ी ताकत इसका बड़ा टैलेंट पूल है

उन्होंने कहा, “भारत की सबसे बड़ी ताकत इसका बड़ा टैलेंट पूल है और हम इसका फायदा उठाकर ग्लोबल वैल्यू चेन का अहम हिस्सा बन सकते हैं। कोविड-19 ने हमारी कमियां उजागर की हैं और नए जियोपॉलिटिकल सिस्टम ने हमारे लिए मौके बढ़ाए हैं। उनका फायदा उठाने का समय आ गया है।”

इकनॉमी में SME का योगदान बढ़ाने में मदद करेगा ग्रुप ​​​​​​

चंद्रशेखरन ने कहा कि टाटा ग्रुप न सिर्फ डिजिटाइजेशन से अपने मौजूदा कारोबार को मजबूत बना रहा है बल्कि टेक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, फ्यूचर मोबिलिटी, रिन्यूएबल एनर्जी, हेल्थकेयर जैसे एरिया में नए प्लेटफॉर्म को बढ़ावा भी दे रहा है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह इकनॉमी में SME का योगदान बढ़ाने के लिए उनकी क्षमताओं का पूरा फायदा उठाने में मदद करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें