ब्लूमबर्ग के साथ साझेदारी के तहत:भारत को चुनना है कि उसे किस तरह की अर्थव्यवस्था चाहिए - टोयोटा वाली या पकोड़ा वाली

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक बार कहा था कि पकोड़ा बेचकर 200 रुपए से ज्यादा कमा लेने वाले को एंप्लॉयड माना जाना चाहिए
  • 1-22% तक एडीशनल लक्जरी टैक्स के कारण भारत में कारों पर कुल टैक्स बढ़कर 50% तक पहुंच जाता है
  • बड़ी कंपनियों को विकास करने का माहौल देने से रोजगार और सामाजिक सुरक्षा दोनों बढ़ेंगे

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मेक इन इंडिया पर जोर दे रहे हैं। टोयोटा मोटर कॉरपोरेशन कहती है कि कार को ड्रग्स या शराब की तरह मत देखिए। जापान की कार निर्माता कंपनी का कहना है कि भारत में कारों पर काफी अधिक टैक्स लगता है।

हालांकि कारों पर ऊंचे टैक्स से जुड़ी चिंता को दूर करने की जगह सरकार ने इस पब्लिक रिलेशन का मुद्दा बना दिया है। एक मंत्री ने ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि यह खबर गलत है कि टोयोटा भारत में निवेश नहीं करेगी।

वाहन के आकार और इंजन क्षमता के आधार पर कारों पर 1-22% तक एडीशनल लक्जरी टैक्स लगता है

वाहन के आकार और इंजन क्षमता के आधार पर भारत में कारों पर 1-22 फीसदी तक एडीशनल लक्जरी टैक्स लगता है। इसके कारण दुनिया के चौथे सबसे बड़े कार बाजार में कारों पर टैक्स काफी अधिक बढ़ जाता है। कुछ स्पोर्ट्स युटिलिटी व्हीकल (एसयूवी) पर यह टैक्स बढ़कर 50 फीसदी तक पहुंच जाता है।

सुनहरी आर्थिक तस्वीर दिखाने से विकास दर घटने का बढ़ेगा जोखिम

ब्लूमबर्ग की एक ताजा रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि सरकार 6 साल से हेडलाइन मैनेजमेंट कर रही है। चाहे नोट बंदी हो या जीडीपी में गिरावट का आंकड़ा हो, सरकार ने यह दिखाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है कि सबकुछ ठीक चल रहा है। यह दिखावा जितना अधिक समय तक चलेगा, महामारी के बाद विकास दर के 5 फीसदी से नीचे गिरने का जोखिम उतना ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा।

परिवार और गांव के अलावा कामगारों के पास कोई खास सामाजिक सुरक्षा उपलब्ध नहीं

लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद कामगार फिर से रोजगार चाह रहे हैं। क्योंकि परिवार और गांव के अलावा उनके पास कोई खास सामाजिक सुरक्षा उपलब्ध नहीं है। कंपनियां कोरोनावायरस महामारी से पहले भी निवेश करने से कतरा रही थीं।

सिन टैक्स पर काफी ज्यादा निर्भर हैं राज्यों की सरकारें

फंड की कमी से जूझ रही 29 राज्यों की सरकारें सिन टैक्स पर काफी ज्यादा निर्भर हैं। कंपनियों को उम्मीद थी कि सामान्य जीएसटी के ऊपर लगने वाले ये टैक्स 2022 के बाद हटा लिए जाएंगे। हालांकि इस साल टैक्स वसूली घटने से ये अतिरिक्त टैक्स हटाए जाने की उम्मीद खत्म हो गई है।

मेक इन इंडिया से कारें और महंगी हो सकती हैं

मेक इन इंडिया को बढ़ावा देने के लिए स्टील और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कंपोनेंट पर आयात शुल्क बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इससे कारें और भी महंगी हो जाएंगी। इससे कारों का बाजार और छोटा हो जाएगा। तो आखिर उपाय क्या है?

नियमों में बार-बार न हो बदलाव

ऑटो एनालिस्ट गोविंद चेल्लप्पा कहते हैं कि भले ही अभी टैक्स कम न हो, टैक्स रेट, नियम और ईंधन नीति (पेट्रोल, डीजल या हाइब्रिड) में बार-बार बदलाव न किया जाए। कम से कम 15 साल के लिए इन्हें स्थिर कर दिया जाए। एक नया उत्पाद बनाने में 2-3 साल लग जाते हैं। फिजिकल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बनाने में एक साल और लग जाता है। यदि हर दो साल बाद टैक्स और नियम बदलते रहेंगे, तो कंपनी कैसे यह तय करेगी कि किस उत्पाद में निवेश किया जाए।

बहुत थोड़े लोगों पर लग रहा है बहुत ज्यादा टैक्स

भारत में उपभोक्ता मांग कम है। निवेश नहीं हो रहा है। रोजगार नहीं बढ रहे। मजदूरी कम है। इसलिए टैक्स काफी ज्यादा है। ये टैक्स उन थोड़े लोगों पर लग रहे हैं, जो 23,000 डॉलर की टोयोटा सेडान खरीद सकते हैं। उधर ऊंचे टैक्स के कारण पेट्रोल भी अमेरिका के मुकाबले 75 फीसदी महंगा है।

मोदी ने कहा था कि पकोड़ा बेचकर 200 रुपए से ज्यादा कमा लेने वाले को एंप्लॉयड माना जाना चाहिए

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 2018 में एक टेलीविजन साक्षात्कार में कहा था कि जो लोग पकोड़ा बेचकर रोज 200 रुपए से ज्यादा कमा रहे हैं, उन्हें भी एंप्लॉयड (रोजगार करने वाला) माना जाना चाहिए। इससे सरकार पर औपचारिक क्षेत्र में रोजगार बढ़ाने की जिम्मेदारी खत्म हो जाएगी। लेकिन बड़ी कंपनियों को विकास करने का माहौल मिलेगा, तो रोजगार और सामाजिक सुरक्षा दोनों बढ़ेंगे। जब लोगों को ज्यादा वेतन मिलेगा, तो वे मेड इन इंडिया शर्ट पहन सकेंगे। हालांकि अर्थशास्त्री राथिन रॉय के मुताबिक यह शर्ट भी बांग्लादेश और वियतनाम से आयातित शर्ट के मुकाबले महंगे हैं।

भारत में कंपनियों की रेवेन्यू उभरते बाजार के मुकाबले काफी कम

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक देश की करीब 40 फीसदी लिस्टेड नॉन-फाइनेंशियल कंपनियों की सालाना रेवेन्यू 1.5 करोड़ डॉलर से कम है। अन्य उभरते बाजारों के मुकाबले यह काफी कम है। पिछले एक दशक से इसमें सुधार नहीं हुआ है।

चीन से निकलने वाली कंपनियों को आकर्षित करने का है समय, लेकिन राजनीति में साम्यवाद पांव पसार रहा है

जब चीन से बाहर निकलने वाली कंपनियों को देश में आकर्षित किया जाना चाहिए, तब सोवियत संघ वाला साम्यवाद राजनीति में पांव फैला रहा है। जबकि भारत ने तीन दशक पहले ही इसे खारिज कर दिया था। सुधार की दिशा में पहला कदम यही हो सकता है कि आलोचना का सुना जाए और उन्हें फेक न्यूज बताकर खारिज न किया जाए।

300 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों वाली कंपनी सरकार से मंजूरी लिए बिना स्टाफ की छंटनी कर सकेगी, सरकार ने पेश किया विधेयक

