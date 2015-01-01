पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद:ट्रेड डिफिसिट घटने के कारण इस कारोबारी साल में भारत करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस दर्ज कर सकता है : CEA

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वित्त मंत्रालय के मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार कृष्णमूर्ति सुब्रमण्यन ने CII के एक वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान आयात में गिरावट के कारण यह करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस दर्ज होगा
  • मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार द्वारा किए गए सुधारों के कारण भी आयात पर निर्भरता घटी है
  • RBI ने पहले कहा है कि अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में देश का करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस रिकॉर्ड 19.8 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया

भारत इस कारोबारी साल के आखिर में करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस दर्ज कर सकता है। यह बात सोमवार का वित्त मंत्रालय के मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार कृष्णमूर्ति सुब्रमण्यन ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्य रूप से आयात और ट्रेड डिफिसिट में गिरावट के कारण यह करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस दर्ज होगा।

उन्होंने भारतीय उद्योग परिसंघ (CII) द्वारा आयोजित एक वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान देश के आयात में भारी गिरावट आई है। देश में मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार द्वारा किए गए सुधारों के कारण भी आयात पर निर्भरता घटी है। गौरतलब है कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने पहले कहा है कि अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में देश का करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस बढ़कर रिकॉर्ड 19.8 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया है।

क्या होता है करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस

किसी भी वर्ष में देश से जितने वैल्यू की विदेशी मुद्रा बाहर जाती है, उसके मुकाबले ज्यादा वैल्यू की विदेशी मुद्रा जब देश में आती है, तो उसे करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस या चालू खाता आधिक्य कहा जाता है। इसके उलट यदि देश में आने वाली विदेशी मुद्रा की वैल्यू की तुलना में देश से बाहर जाने वाली विदेशी मुद्रा की वैल्यू ज्यादा होती है, तो उसे करेंट अकाउंट डिफिसिट या चालू खाता घाटा कहा जाता है।

जून तिमाही में GDP के 3.9% के बराबर करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस

इस कारोबारी साल के जून तिमाही में देश का करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस 19.8 अरब डॉलर रहा, जो GDP के 3.9% के बराबर है। कारोबारी साल 2019-20 की जून तिमाही में देश को 15 अरब डॉलर (GDP के 2.1% के बराबर क) का करेंट अकाउंट डिफिसिट हुआ था। RBI के आंकड़े के मुताबिक जनवरी-मार्च 2020 तिमाही में भी भारत को 0.6 अरब डॉलर (GDP के 0.1% के बराबर) का करेंट अकाउंट सरप्लस हुआ था।

अक्टूबर में ट्रेड डिफिसिट 11.75 अरब डॉलर से घटकर 8.71 अरब डॉलर पर आया

सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले महीने अक्टूबर में देश का निर्यात 5.12 फीसदी घटकर 24.89 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया। व्यापार घाटा इस दौरान घटकर 8.71 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 11.75 अरब डॉलर था। इस दौरान आयात साल-दर-साल आधार पर 11.53 फीसदी घटकर 33.6 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया।

अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक की अवधि में निर्यात 19.02% गिरा

इस कारोबारी साल में अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक की अवधि में निर्यात 19.02 फीसदी गिरावट के साथ 150.14 अरब डॉलर रहा। आयात इस दौरान 36.28 फीसदी गिरकर 182.29 अरब डॉलर रहा। कारोबारी साल के पहले 7 महीने में देश को 32.15 अरब डॉलर का व्यापार घाटा हुआ।

