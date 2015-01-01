पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट:फेसबुक से यूजर्स का डेटा मांगने में भारत दूसरे पायदान पर; 2020 की पहली छमाही में भारत ने 35 हजार से ज्यादा रिक्वेस्ट भेजा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • रिक्वेस्ट के मामले में पहले पायदान पर अमेरिका का स्थान है
  • ग्लोबल लेवल पर डेटा के लिए सरकार के रिक्वेस्ट 23% बढ़े हैं

फेसबुक ने कहा है कि उसके उपयोगकर्ताओं के डेटा के संबंध में इस साल जनवरी से जून के बीच वैश्विक स्तर पर सरकारी रिक्वेस्ट 23 प्रतिशत बढ़ गए और इस तरह के रिक्वेस्ट के मामले में भारत का स्थान अमेरिका के बाद दूसरा है।

फेसबुक की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस दौरान भारत में 57,294 यूजर्स व अकाउंट के लिए कुल 35,560 रिक्वेस्ट किए गए। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 50 प्रतिशत मामलों में कुछ डेटा पेश किए गए। वर्ष 2020 के पहले छह महीनों में उपयोगकर्ताओं के डेटा के लिए वैश्विक स्तर पर सरकारों के अनुरोध 23 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 1,73,875 हो गए।

पिछले साल यानी 2019 की दूसरी छमाही में ऐसे रिक्वेस्टों की संख्या 1,40,875 थी। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 2020 की पहली छमाही में सबसे अधिक 61,528 रिक्वेस्ट अमेरिका से आए। ये रिक्वेस्ट 1,06,114 उपयोगकर्ताओं या अकाउंट के लिए किए गए थे और 88 प्रतिशत मामलों में कुछ डेटा पेश किए गए।

इस सूची में अमेरिका और भारत के बाद जर्मनी, फ्रांस तथा ब्रिटेन का स्थान है। फेसबुक ने कहा कि वह लागू कानून और अपनी सेवा शर्तों के अनुसार सरकारी अनुरोधों का जवाब देती है। कंपनी ने कहा कि वह मिलने वाले हर अनुरोध की कानूनी पहलुओं के साथ सावधानीपूर्वक समीक्षा करती है।

फेसबुक उपाध्यक्ष और डिप्टी जनरल काउंसिल क्रिस सोनडर्बी ने कहा कि हम सरकारों को लोगों की जानकारी तक सीधी या परोक्ष पहुंच मुहैया नहीं कराते। हमारा मानना है कि इस तरह से जानबूझकर अपनी सेवाओं को कमजोर करने से हमारे उपयोगकर्ताओं की आवश्यक सुरक्षा प्रभावित होगी।

फेसबुक ने कहा कि समीक्षाधीन अवधि के दौरान, स्थानीय कानून के आधार पर सामग्री प्रतिबंधित किए जाने के मामले 40 प्रतिशत बढ़ कर 22,120 हो गए हैं जो पहले 15,826 थे । भारत में इस अवधि में 824 सामग्री को प्रतिबंधित किया गया।

