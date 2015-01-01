पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आईएमसी-2020:इंडिया मोबाइल कांग्रेस का वर्चुअल आयोजन 8 दिसंबर से होगा; दुनियाभर से दिग्गज करेंगे शिरकत

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह दूरसंचार क्षेत्र का सरकार के समर्थन वाला कार्यक्रम है

इंडिया मोबाइल कांग्रेस (आईएमसी) का आयोजन वर्चुअल तरीके से 8-10 दिसंबर तक किया जाएगा। यह दूरसंचार क्षेत्र का सरकार के समर्थन वाला कार्यक्रम है। सेल्युलर ऑपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (सीओएआई) के महानिदेशक एस पी कोचर ने सोमवार को इस आयोजन की घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि इसमें भारी भागीदारी की उम्मीद है।

दूरसंचार सचिव अंशु प्रकाश ने कहा कि इस बात को लेकर सवाल उठाए जा रहे थे कि क्या यह कार्यक्रम 2020 में आयोजित हो पाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनौतियों के साथ यह कार्यक्रम अवसर भी प्रदान करता है। प्रकाश ने कहा कि दूरसंचार विभाग आईएमसी-2020 सफल बनाने के लिए पूरा समर्थन उपलब्ध कराएगा।

दूरसंचार सचिव ने कहा कि मुझे बताया गया है कि यह दक्षिण एशिया का सबसे बड़ा प्रौद्योगिकी आयोजन है। हमें इस पर आगे बढ़ना है। दूरसंचार विभाग कम से कम 30 लघु एवं मझोले उपक्रमों (एसएमई) तथा स्टार्ट-अप कंपनियों का इस आयोजन में भागीदारी के लिए फाइनेंस कर रहा है।

सीओएआई के चेयरमैन अजय पुरी ने कहा कि दुनियाभर से वरिष्ठ कार्यकारी इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लेंगे। कोचर ने कहा कि इस कार्यक्रम में 15,000 से अधिक भागीदारों के भाग लेने की उम्मीद है।

इस मौके पर संचार राज्यमंत्री संजय धोत्रे ने वीडियो संदेश में कहा पिछले छह साल के दौरान बेस स्टेशनों की संख्या में 220 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है और आज मोबाइल टेलीफोनी देश के कोने-कोने में पहुंच गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि आईएमसी-2020 में प्रौद्योगिकी से जुड़ी पहल को प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें