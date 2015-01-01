पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • India Ranked 131 In The List Of 189 Countries Of Global Human Development Index, Slipped Two Places.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिपोर्ट:ग्लोबल ह्यूमन डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स की 189 देशों की सूची में भारत का 131वां स्थान, 2 पायदान नीचे फिसला

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2019 के लिए भारत की एचडीआई वेल्यू 0.645 है
  • पिछले साल भारत इसमें 129 पायदान पर था
  • इस लिस्ट में पाकिस्तान 154 वें स्थान पर रहा है

ग्लोबल ह्यूमन डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स (एचडीआई) में इस साल भारत 2 पायदान नीचे खिसक आया है। एचडीआई में भारत इस साल 188 देशों में 131 पायदान पर रहा है। पिछले साल भारत इसमें 129 पायदान पर था। इस लिस्ट में पाकिस्तान 154 वें स्थान पर रहा है। यूनाइटेड नेशंस डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम (यूएनडीपी) द्वारा जारी इस इंडेक्स में नाॅर्वे पहले स्थान पर है। जबकि आयरलैंड एवं स्विजरलैंड क्रमश: दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत की ग्रॉस नेशनल इनकम (जीएनआई) प्रति व्यक्ति क्रय शक्ति समानता (पीपीपी) 2018 में $ 6,829 से गिरकर 2019 में $ 6,681 हो गई। 2020 की इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 2019 में जन्म के समय भारतीयों की जीवन प्रत्याशा 69.7 थी जबकि बांग्लादेश की जीवन प्रत्याशा 72.6 और पाकिस्तान की 67.3 थी।

भूटान और श्रीलंका भारत से बेहतर
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारत भूटान और श्रीलंका जैसे देश भी इन इंडेक्स में भारत से बेहतर हैं। श्रीलंका 72 वें और भूटान 129 वें स्थान पर है। भारत, भूटान, बांग्लादेश (133), नेपाल (142), और पाकिस्तान (154) को मध्यम मानव विकास वाले देशों में स्थान दिया गया था, रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है। इस इंडेक्स में चीन 85 वें स्थान पर है।

1990 से 2019 तक ग्रोथ
“2019 के लिए भारत की एचडीआई वेल्यू 0.645 है, जिसने देश को मध्यम मानव विकास श्रेणी में डाल दिया है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 1990 से 2019 के बीच, भारत की एचडीआई वेल्यू 0.429 से बढ़कर 0.645, 50.3% पर पहुंच गई है। 1990 और 2019 के बीच, जन्म के समय भारत की जीवन प्रत्याशा में 11.8 साल और स्कूली शिक्षा में 3.5 साल की वृद्धि हुई है। इसके अलावा एक्स्पेक्टेड ईयर ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन में 4.5 साल की वृद्धि हुई। भारत की ग्रोस नेशनल इनकम (जीएनआई) प्रति व्यक्ति 1990 से 2019 के बीच लगभग 273.9% बढ़ी है।

ह्यूमन डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स क्या है?
मानव विकास सूचकांक या ह्यूमन डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स लंबा और स्वस्थ जीवन, शिक्षा और आमदनी के सूचकांक से निकाला जाने वाला मानक है। इस तरीके को अर्थशास्त्री महबूब-उल-हक ने तैयार किया था। पहला मानव विकास सूचकांक साल 1990 में जारी किया गया था। तब से हर साल संयुक्त राष्ट्र विकास कार्यक्रम (UNDP) द्वारा इसे प्रकाशित करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें