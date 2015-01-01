पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

RCEP से दूर रहने का असर:अमेरिका-EU से फ्री ट्रेड पर फिर बातचीत शुरू करेगा भारत, चीन विरोधी सेंटिमेंट का लाभ मिलने की उम्मीद

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2013 में EU के साथ FTA पर काफी मोलभाव हुआ था। लेकिन कई मुद्दों पर मतभेद के बाद यह बातचीत बंद पड़ी है।
  • 11.1% हिस्सेदारी के साथ EU भारत का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड पार्टनर
  • RCEP से बाहर होने के बाद दूसरे देशों के साथ ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट जरूरी

भारत ने 2012 के बाद से कोई भी ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट नहीं किया है। ऐसे में भारत यूरोपियन यूनियन (EU) और अमेरिका से फिर संभावित फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट (FTA) पर बातचीत शुरू कर सकता है। रीजनल कॉम्प्रहेंसिव इकोनॉमिक पार्टनरशिप (RCEP) से बाहर रहने के बाद मोदी सरकार अन्य आर्थिक ब्लॉक्स से ट्रेड डील करने के लिए उत्सुक है। एक उच्च स्तरीय सूत्र के मुताबिक, दुनिया के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में बन रहे चीन विरोधी सेंटिमेंट का भारत को लाभ मिलने की उम्मीद है।

यूरोपियन यूनियन भारत का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड पार्टनर

यूरोपियन यूनियन भारत का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड पार्टनर है। इसकी इंडियन ट्रेन में कुल 11.1% हिस्सेदारी है। इसके बाद अमेरिका और चीन का नंबर आता है। इन दोनों की इंडियन ट्रेड में 10.7% हिस्सेदारी है। आर्थिक मामलों पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गोपाल कृष्ण अग्रवाल का कहना है कि हम इस बात को लेकर सकारात्मक हैं कि यूरोपियन यूनियन-अमेरिका के साथ फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट से भारत को लाभ मिलेगा और बातचीत जल्द शुरू होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत ने कभी भी दूसरे देशों के साथ ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट का विरोध नहीं किया है। अब जब भारत RCEP से बाहर हो गया है तो यह काफी जरूरी है।

FTA पर EU के साथ 2013 में बंद हुई थी बातचीत

2013 में EU के साथ FTA पर काफी मोलभाव हुआ था। लेकिन कई मुद्दों पर मतभेद के बाद यह बातचीत बंद पड़ी है। कई एशियाई देश पश्चिमी देशों से ट्रेड डील की ओर देख रहे हैं। वियतनाम पहले ही वियतनाम वन नाम से कई डील कर चुका है। यह कई अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के लिए बड़े कंपटीशन के तौर पर उभर रहा है। वियतनाम EU के साथ भी ट्रेड पैक्ट कर चुका है। यूरोपियन कमीशन के प्रेसीडेंट ने एक बयान में कहा है कि कोरोनावायरस संकट के बाद यूरोपियन इकोनॉमी मजबूती के लिए प्रत्येक अवसर का लाभ लेना चाहती है।

भारत को समय नष्ट नहीं करना चाहिए: सराफ

फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन एक्सपोर्ट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (FIEO) के प्रेसीडेंट एसके सराफ का कहना है कि भारत को समय नष्ट नहीं करना चाहिए। किसी और देश के इस डील को पूरा करने से पहले भारत को कदम उठाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को FTA पर बंद पड़ी बातचीत को फिर शुरू करना चाहिए और जियो-पॉलीटिकल स्थिति बदलने के कारण अन्य ट्रेड पैक्ट भी करने चाहिए। यूरोप में मौजूदा चीन विरोधी सेंटिमेंट भारत की मदद कर सकता है। ऐसे में हमें इस अवसर को खराब नहीं करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदोनों को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाया गया, इसके बाद नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो कोर्ट में पेश करेगा - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें