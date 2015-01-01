पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआवजे की मांग:अमेरिकी कंपनी हार्ले डेविडसन के खिलाफ केस दायर कर सकते हैं भारतीय डीलर, वकीलों से ले रहे कानूनी सलाह

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
हार्ले डेविडसन भारतीय डीलर्स केवल उनके कुल निवेश का केवल 10% मुआवजा ऑफर कर रही है।
  • डीलर बोले- हार्ले डेविडसन को नुकसान की भरपाई करनी होगी
  • फाडा ने कहा- 1 शोरूम बनाने में 5-8 करोड़ रु. खर्च होते हैं

अमेरिका की दिग्गज मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता कंपनी हार्ले डेविडसन ने भारतीय ऑपरेशन बंद कर दिया है। इससे कंपनी के डीलर्स के सामने संकट पैदा हो गया है। अब डीलर हार्ले डेविडसन के खिलाफ केस दायर करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए डीलर वकीलों से कानूनी सलाह ले रहे हैं।

AZB एंड पार्टनर्स को दी जिम्मेदारी

फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशन (FADA) की ओर से मंगलवार को आयोजित एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में डीलर्स ने कहा कि लॉ फर्म AZB एंड पार्टनर्स को सलाह लेने के लिए नियुक्त किया गया है। डीलर ऋषि अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कागजातों की समीक्षा के बाद लॉ फर्म कानूनी उपचारों के बारे में सुझाव देगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हार्ले डेविडसन को हमारे नुकसान की भरपाई करने चाहिए। विवाद की यही एकमात्र जड़ है।

हार्ले ने सितंबर में की थी भारतीय ऑपरेशन बंद करने की घोषणा

अपने री-स्ट्रक्चरिंग प्लान के तहत हार्ले डेविडसन ने सितंबर में भारत के सेल्स और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग ऑपरेशन को बंद करने की घोषणा की थी। कंपनी का कहना था कि 10 साल तक कड़े संघर्ष के बाद भी उम्मीद के मुताबिक कामयाबी नहीं मिलने पर यह फैसला लिया है। ऑपरेशन बंद करने के 1 महीने बाद कंपनी ने हार्ले डेविडसन ब्रांड के तहत मोटरसाइकिल की बिक्री के लिए हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के साथ समझौता कर लिया था।

हार्ले ने पिछले वित्त वर्ष में 2470 मोटरसाइकिल बेची थीं

भारत दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मोटरबाइक और स्कूटर बाजारों में से एक है। लेकिन यहां कम कीमत वाली मोटरबाइक की ज्यादा बिक्री होती है। 31 मार्च 2020 को समाप्त हुए वित्त वर्ष में हार्ले डेविडसन ने देश में कुल 2470 मोटरसाइकिलों की बिक्री की थी। इंडस्ट्री डाटा के मुताबिक, पांच साल पहले हार्ले डेविडसन की 4641 मोटरसाइकिलों की बिक्री हुई थी।

बीते 3 साल में कई कंपनियों ने भारत छोड़ा

बीते 3 साल में जनरल मोटर्स, MAN ट्रक्स और UN मोटर-साइकिल्स जैसी बड़ी कंपनियों ने भारत को छोड़ा है। इससे डीलर्स के सामने अनिश्चितता का माहौल बन जाता है। डीलर शोरूम सेटअप पर लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करते हैं। फाडा के मुताबिक, हार्ले डेविडसन के एक शोरूम सेटअप पर डीलर को 5 से 8 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। कंपनी केवल उनके निवेश का 10% मुआवजा ऑफर कर रही है।

