ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स का अनुमान:भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में उम्मीद से ज्यादा रिकवरी होगी, चौथी तिमाही में पीक पर रहेगी महंगाई

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑयल को छोड़कर सभी कैटेगरी में प्री-कोविड स्तर पर पहुंची महंगाई
  • चालू वित्त वर्ष की चौथी तिमाही में 6% से ज्यादा हो सकती है महंगाई दर

अमेरिका की ग्लोबल फॉर-कास्टिंग फर्म ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में उम्मीद से ज्यादा रिकवरी का अनुमान जताया है। ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स ने कहा है कि दिसंबर में होने वाली मॉनीटरी पॉलिसी रिव्यू मीटिंग (MPC) में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) मौद्रिक दरों को होल्ड कर सकता है।

चौथी तिमाही में 6% से ज्यादा महंगाई दर रहने का अनुमान

ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स ने चालू वित्त वर्ष की चौथी तिमाही में 6% से ज्यादा महंगाई दर रहने का अनुमान जताया है। फर्म ने कहा है कि ऑयल को छोड़कर अन्य सभी कैटेगरी में कीमतें बढ़ने के कारण अक्टूबर में उपभोक्ता महंगाई कोविड-19 से पहले के स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। जबकि, चौथी तिमाही में महंगाई दर अपने पीक पर पहुंच सकती है। फर्म का कहना है कि हमने 2021 की आर्थिक चाल का अनुमान जारी करने में काफी सावधानी बरती है।

अक्टूबर में 7.61% पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

सब्जी और अंडों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के कारण अक्टूबर 2020 में खुदरा महंगाई दर 7.61% दर्ज की गई है। यह पिछले साढ़े छह सालों में सबसे ज्यादा महंगाई दर रही है। यह रिजर्व बैंक के अनुमान से काफी ज्यादा है। इससे पहले के महीने यानी सितंबर 2020 में महंगाई दर 7.27% रही थी।

आर्थिक गतिविधियों में हो रहा सुधार

ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स का कहना है कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों में सुधार से जुड़े डाटा का आधार पर कहा जा सकता है कि भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में अनुमान से तेज रिकवरी होगी। फर्म का कहना है कि तेज रिकवरी की संभावना के कारण RBI अपने सुधार कार्यक्रमों पर भी रोक लगा सकता है।

मूडीज ने भी किया GDP अनुमान में सुधार

एक अन्य एजेंसी मूडीज इन्वेस्टर्स सर्विस ने भी भारत की GDP ग्रोथ के अनुमान में सुधार किया है। मूडीज का कहना है कि 2020 में भारत की GDP में 8.9% की गिरावट रह सकती है। इससे पहले एजेंसी ने 9.6% गिरावट का अनुमान जताया है। मूडीज ने भारत, ब्राजील, मैक्सिको और इंडोनेशिया में एक बार और मौद्रिक दरों में कटौती की गुंजाइश का अनुमान जताया है।

दूसरी तिमाही में GDP में 8.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान

RBI के एक अधिकारी ने चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में GDP 8.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान जताया है। अधिकारी का कहना है कि लगातार दो तिमाहियों में GDP में गिरावट के साथ देश पहली बार मंदी के चक्र में फंस गया है। कोविड-19 महामारी और लॉकडाउन के कारण पहली तिमाही में GDP में 23.9% की गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी।

