कॉरपोरेट रिजल्ट:इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन का शुद्ध लाभ 11 गुना बढ़ा, इनवेंटरी गेन का मिला फायदा, रिफाइनरी मार्जिन भी बढ़ा

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी का स्टटैंडअलोन शुद्ध लाभ 6,227.31 करोड़ रुपए रहा
  • प्रत्येक शेयर पर कंपनी ने 6.78 रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया
  • ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन 1.28 डॉलर से बढ़कर 8.62 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर पहुंच गया

देश की सबसे बड़ी तेल कंपनी इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन (IOC) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि सितंबर तिमाही में उसका स्टटैंडअलोन शुद्ध लाभ 11 गुना बढ़कर 6,227.31 करोड़ रुपए रहा। रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन बढ़ने और इनवेंटरी गेन के कारण कंपनी के शुद्ध लाभ में इतनी भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। कंपनी ने प्रत्येक शेयर पर 6.78 रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दिया है।

कंपनी के चेयरमैन श्रीकांत माधव वैद्य ने कहा कि एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में कंपनी को 563.42 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि ज्यादा इनवेंटरी और फॉरेक्स लाभ और बेहतर रिफाइनरी मार्जिन के कारण कंपनी के शुद्ध लाभ में भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी का ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन बढ़कर 8.62 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर पहुंच गया, जो एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में 1.28 डॉलर था।

7,400 करोड़ रुपए का इनवेंटरी गेन

इनवेंटरी गेन के कारण कंपनी को दूसरी तिमाही में 7,400 करोड़ रुपए का लाभ हुआ, जबकि पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में कंपनी को 1,807 करोड़ रुपए का इनवेंटरी लॉस हुआ था। क्रूड में गिरावट के बाद जब कंपनी सस्ता क्रूड खरीदती है और क्रूड में तेजी आने के बाद जब ऊंचे भाव पर पेट्रोल और डीजल बेचती है, तो उसे इनवेंटरी गेन कहा जाता है। कंपनी ने मई और जून के बीच सस्ते में क्रूड खरीदा था।

672 करोड़ रुपए का फॉरेक्स लाभ

दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी को 672 करोड़ रुपए का फॉरेक्स लाभ हुआ। एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में 1,135 करोड़ रुपए का फॉरेक्स लॉस हुआ था। कंपनी का ऑपरेटिंग रेवेन्यू घटकर 1.15 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में 1.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए था।

कैपेसिटी युटिलाइजेशन सुधरा

कंपनी का रिफाइनरी रन रेट या कैपेसिटी युटिलाइजेशन सुधरा है। अप्रैल में रिफाइनरी रन रेट घटकर 49 फीसदी रह गया था। मई में यह 67 फीसदी पर और जून में 89 फीसदी पर आ गया। कई राज्यों में लोकल लॉकडाउन के कारण अगस्त में यह फिर से घटकर 61 फीसदी पर आ गया, जो सितंबर में बढ़कर 77 फीसदी पर और अब और बढ़कर 94 फीसदी पर आ गया।

UPL लिमिटेड को दोगुने से ज्यादा प्रॉफिट

यूपीएल लिमिटेड ने कहा कि सितंबर तिमाही में उसका कंसॉलिडेटेड शुद्ध लाभ दोगुने से ज्यादा बढ़कर 537 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया, जो एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में 202 करोड़ रुपए था। हालांकि जून तिमाही के मुकाबले कंपनी का प्रॉफिट 18 फीसदी घट गया। जून तिमाही में कंपनी ने 653 करोड़ रुपए का कंसॉलिडेटेड नेट प्रॉफिट हासिल किया था।

ब्लू डार्ट को 41.4 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ

प्रमुख कुरियन सर्विस कंपनी ब्लू डार्ट एक्सप्रेस लिमिटेड ने कहा कि सितंबर तिमाही में उसका शुद्ध लाभ 41.4 करोड़ रुपए रहा। एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में कंपनी ने 14 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया था। इस दौरान कंपनी की कुल आय 864.4 करोड़ रुपए रही।

