पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Indian Telecom Spectrum Auction Date News Update; Decision Taken By Narendra Modi Cabinet Meeting

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेवेन्यू की कमी से मिलेगी राहत:4 साल बाद सरकार अगले साल मार्च में टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की करेगी नीलामी

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बता दें कि सरकार इस समय कोरोना की वजह से टैक्स और अन्य साधनों से आने वाले रेवेन्यू की कमी का सामना कर रही है। ऐसे में स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी से सरकार को इस मोर्चे पर कुछ राहत मिल सकती है
  • सरकार ने कहा कि स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी की शर्तें 2016 की ही रहेंगी
  • बजट में सरकार ने टेलीकम्युनिकेशन सेवाओं से 1.33 लाख करोड़ रुपए के रेवेन्यू का लक्ष्य रखा है

करीबन 4 साल बाद सरकार एक बार फिर टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी करने वाली है। यह नीलामी मार्च में की जाएगी। कैबिनेट की बुधवार को हुई बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया। स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी की शर्तें 2016 की ही रहेंगी।

चालू वित्त वर्ष के अंत तक होगी नीलामी

केंद्र सरकार की कैबिनेट ने बुधवार को स्पेक्ट्रम के 2,251 मेगाहर्टज (MHz) की नीलामी को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसे चालू वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 के अंत तक किया जाएगा। टेलीकॉम मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने यह जानकारी दी। कुल 2,251 मेगाहर्टज में सरकार 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 और 2500 मेगाहर्टज के बैंड्स की नीलामी करेगी। इस महीने में सरकार अप्लीकेशन के लिए नोटिस जारी करेगी।

1.33 लाख करोड़ के रेवेन्यू का लक्ष्य

बता दें कि 2020-21 के बजट में सरकार ने टेलीकम्युनिकेशन सेवाओं से 1.33 लाख करोड़ रुपए के रेवेन्यू का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसमें स्पेक्ट्रम के साथ-साथ लाइसेंसिंग फीस और अन्य रिसिप्ट शामिल है। 2019-20 में केंद्र सरकार को टेलीकम्युनिकेशन से 58,900 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू मिला था। जबकि बजट में इसका लक्ष्य 50 हजार 250 करोड़ रुपए रखा गया था।

2016 जैसा हो सकता है हाल

विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी का हाल 2016 जैसा हो सकता है। उस समय काफी एयरवेज की बिक्री नहीं हो पाई थी। कारण यह था कि सरकार ने कीमतें ज्यादा रखी थी। इस बार भी सरकार ने कीमतों को काफी ज्यादा रखा है। 2016 में 700 मेगाहर्टज और 900 मेगार्टज की बिक्री नहीं हो पाई थी।

रिलायंस की है तैयारी

आने वाले स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी पर काफी कुछ निर्भर है। रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी ने हाल में कहा कि अगले साल जुलाई-अगस्त तक वे 5 जी को लांच करेंगे। उनकी टेलीकॉम कंपनी जियो इस मामले में तैयारी कर रही है। रिलायंस जियो केवल 4 जी सेवा देती है। सितंबर में टेलीकॉम विभाग को भेजे गए पत्र में जियो ने ने अपील किया था कि स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी जल्द की जाए।

5 जी को रफ्तार देने की मांग

मुकेश अंबानी ने भी हाल में एक कार्यक्रम में स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी और 5 जी को रफ्तार देने की मांग की थी। हालांकि इस स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी में भारती एयरटेल और वोडाफोन आइडिया दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रही हैं। रिलायंस जियो दिवालिया हो चुकी रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशन के 800 मेगाहर्टज के स्पेक्ट्रम का उपयोग कर रही है। इसका 21 सर्कल में से 18 सर्कल का लाइसेंस जुलाई-अगस्त 2021 में खत्म होगा।

बता दें कि सरकार इस समय कोरोना की वजह से टैक्स और अन्य साधनों से आने वाले रेवेन्यू की कमी का सामना कर रही है। ऐसे में स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी से सरकार को इस मोर्चे पर कुछ राहत मिल सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें