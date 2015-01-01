पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Insurance ; Motor Insurance ; Festival Session ; Business Of Motor Insurance With Increase In Vehicle Sales During The Festival Season

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:फेस्टिवल सीजन में गाड़ियों की बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी के साथ चमका मोटर इंश्योरेंस का कारोबार

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
SBI ने कहा है कि अक्टूबर में इसके थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस प्रीमियम में 94% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है
  • चालू वित्त वर्ष में ज्यादातर समय मोटर प्रीमियम में गिरावट दर्ज की गई
  • अक्टूबर में ऑटोमोबाइल की बिक्री में 4 पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में 20% और दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में 15% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है

फेस्टिवल सीजन के दौरान गाड़ियों की बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी से मोटर बीमा प्रीमियम भी बढ़ा है। अक्टूबर 2020 में मोटर प्रीमियम ने बीमा कंपनियों के कारोबार को पिछले साल अक्टूबर महीने के मुकाबले 3% तक बढ़ा दिया है। चालू वित्त वर्ष में ज्यादातर समय मोटर प्रीमियम में गिरावट दर्ज की गई और यह इस वित्त वर्ष के दूसरे क्वाटर (जुलाई-सितंबर) में 4% कम हो गया था।

अक्टूबर में 20% बढ़ा 4 पहिया वाहनों का कारोबार
अक्टूबर में ऑटोमोबाइल की बिक्री में चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में 20% और दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में 15% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। कोटक इंस्टीट्यूशनल इक्विटीज ने एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, मोटर ओन डेमेज (OD) प्रीमियम में 2% की वृद्धि हुई, जबकि मोटर थर्ड पार्टी (TP) प्रीमियम में 4% की वृद्धि हुई। आपको बता दें कि अक्टूबर से पिछले 3 महीनों में इसमें 5-8% की गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी।

कई कंपनियों को भी हुआ फायदा
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मोटर बीमा व्यवसाय में एको और गो डिजिट जैसी कई नई कंपनियों ने भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। एको ने पिछले साल के मुकाबले अक्टूबर महीने में 40% और गो डिजिट ने पिछले साल अक्टूबर महीने की तुलना में 24% की ग्रोथ की है।

SBI के थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस बिजनेस में 94% की हुई बढ़ोतरी
इसके अलावा SBI ने कहा है कि अक्टूबर में इसके थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस प्रीमियम में 94% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसके साथ कंपनी को पिछले साल अक्टूबर के मुकाबले इस साल अक्टूबर में 48% का हाइक मिला है। कंपनी ने लगातार छठे महीने उद्योग की तुलना में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। ICICI लोम्बार्ड ने अक्टूबर 2020 में पिछले साल इसी महीने के मुकाबले 12% की वृद्धि दर्ज की है। टाटा एआईजी में 28% की वृद्धि देखी गई है। पिछले कुछ महीनों में मोटर इंश्योरेंस बिजनेस में सुधार देखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें