पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Insurance Premium Will Be Expensive If You Break Traffic Rules, Know Which Premium Will Increase By Breaking Rules

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोड एक्सीडेंट पर लगाम की कोशिश:ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर महंगा होगा बीमा प्रीमियम, जानिए कौन सा नियम तोड़ने पर प्रीमियम कितना बढ़ेगा

मुंबई8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश में सड़क दुर्घटना से मरने वालों की संख्या दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा है। सड़क मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, 2018 में लगभग 4.67 लाख सड़क हादसे हुए। इसमें 1.51 लाख लोगों की मौत हो गई। ऐसे मामले कम हों, इसके लिए इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटर बीमा नियामक और विकास प्राधिकरण (इरडा) की वर्किंग कमिटी ने कुछ सिफारिशें की हैं। इसके मुताबिक ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर वाहन मालिकों को ज्यादा बीमा प्रीमियम भरना होगा।

ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर जुर्माने के अंक तय होंगे

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर जुर्माने के अंक तय किए गए हैं। नशे में गाड़ी चलाने पर सबसे अधिक 100 अंकों का जुर्माना लगेगा। नीचे टेबल में देखिए किस नियम के उल्लंघन पर जुर्माने का अंक क्या है।

जुर्माने के अंक के हिसाब से ही जुर्माने की रकम तय की गई है। अंक जितना ज्यादा होगा, जुर्माने की रकम भी उतनी ज्यादा होगी।

इरडा ने एक फरवरी तक मांगे सुझाव, बीमा कंपनियों को NIC से मिलेगी जानकारी

बीमा रेगुलेटर ने 20 जनवरी को 9 सदस्यों वाली वर्किंग कमेटी की सिफारिशों का ड्राफ्ट जारी किया। इसमें संबंधित पक्षों से 1 फरवरी 2021 तक सुझाव मांगे गए हैं। अनुराग रस्तोगी वर्किंग कमेटी के चेयरमैन थे, जो HDFC एर्गो जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लि. के चीफ एक्चुअरी एंड चीफ अंडरराइटिंग ऑफिसर हैं।

सड़क दुर्घटना में 70% लोगों की जान तेज गति के कारण जाती है

वर्ल्ड रोड स्टैस्टिक्स मुताबिक दुनिया के 199 देशों में भारत रोड एक्सीडेंट मामले में सबसे आगे है। इसके बाद चीन और अमेरिका का नंबर आता है। डेटा के मुताबिक, कुल रोड एक्सीडेंट में 70% लोगों की जान तेज गति से गाड़ी चलाने की वजह से हुई। वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गनाइजेशन (WHO) के मुताबिक 2018 में दुनियाभर में एक्सीडेंट से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या में भारत की हिस्सेदारी करीब 11% रही।

2025 तक देश में सड़क दुर्घटना 50% तक करने का लक्ष्य

पिछले हफ्ते केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा था कि सरकार का उद्देश्य 2025 तक सड़क दुर्घटना और इसमें मरने वालों की संख्या 50% तक कम करना है। उन्होंने कहा था कि इसमें देरी से 2023 तक रोड एक्सीडेंट में लगभग 6-7 लाख लोगों की जान चली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें15 अगस्त को जिस लाल किले पर तिरंगा लहराता है, 26 जनवरी को वहां किसानों ने खालसा का झंडा फहराया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser