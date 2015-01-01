पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Interest On Interest Waiver: Banks Start Crediting Account, FinMin Issues Additional FAQs

एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम:सोना गिरवी रखकर लिए कंजपशन लोन पर भी मिलेगा ब्याज पर ब्याज माफी का लाभ

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोन मोरेटोरियम का पूर्ण, आंशिक या बिलकुल भी लाभ नहीं लेने वाले सभी को एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम में लाभ दिया जा रहा है।
  • वित्त मंत्रालय ने सवाल-जवाब का एक और सेट जारी किया
  • कंपाउंड-सिंपल इंटरेस्ट का अंतर बैंक खाते में जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन

यदि आपने सोना गिरवी रखकर कंजप्शन लोन लिया है तो आपको भी एक्स ग्रेशिया यानी ब्याज पर ब्याज माफी योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। वित्त मंत्रालय ने सवाल-जवाब का एक और सेट जारी कर यह जानकारी दी है। केंद्र सरकार ने 2 करोड़ रुपए तक के लोन पर मोरेटोरियम लेने वालों के लिए एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम की घोषणा की है। इसके तहत सरकार कंपाउंड और सिंपल इंटरेस्ट के अंतर की राशि लोन लेने वालों को दे रही है।

बैंक खातों में राशि जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन

जिन लोगों ने 2 करोड़ रुपए से कम के लोन पर मोरेटोरियम लिया था, एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम के तहत इंटरेस्ट का अंतर उनके बैंक खाते में जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन है। यह इंटरेस्ट बैंकों की ओर से लोन लेने वालों के बैंक खातों में जमा किया जा रहा है। लोन मोरेटोरियम का पूर्ण, आंशिक या बिलकुल भी लाभ नहीं लेने वाले सभी को एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम में लाभ दिया जा रहा है। इसमें 6 महीने का लोन मोरेटोरियम है जो एक मार्च से 31 अगस्त के बीच के पीरियड को माना गया है।

इन सेगमेंट में लाभ लेने वालों को मिल रहा लाभ

सरकार ने 8 सेगमेंट इस स्कीम के दायरे में रखे हैं। इनमें MSME लोन, एजुकेशन लोन, हाउसिंग लोन, कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल लोन, क्रेडिट कार्ड का बकाया, ऑटोमोबाइल लोन, प्रोफेशनल के लिए पर्सनल लोन और कंजम्प्शन लोन को शामिल किया गया है।

खेती या इससे जुड़े कामकाज के लोन पर नहीं मिलेगा लाभ

खेती और इससे जुड़े कामकाज के लिए अगर आपने कर्ज लिया है तो आप को सरकार की ओर से एक्स ग्रेशिया का फायदा नहीं मिलेगा। यानी ब्याज पर ब्याज और साधारण ब्याज के बीच जो अंतर है, वह आपको नहीं मिलेगा। वित्त मंत्रालय ने पहले सवाल-जवाब में कहा कि कृषि से संबंधित गतिविधियों जैसे ट्रैक्टर और फसल पर राहत नहीं दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें