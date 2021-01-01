पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फाइनेंशियल गड़बड़ी पर रोक लगेगी:NBFC और शहरी सहकारी बैंकों का होगा इंटरनल ऑडिट, रिजर्व बैंक का आदेश

RBI ने कहा कि जिन NBFC की साइज 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा है, उन पर यह नियम लागू होगा। जबकि शहरी सरकारी बैंकों में जिनकी साइज 500 करोड़ रुपए होगी उनका ऑडिट होगा। यानी इससे कम साइज वाले बैंकों और NBFC इस दायरे में नहीं आएंगी
  • इंटरनल ऑडिट फंक्शन को यह देखना होगा कि वह गवर्नेंस को सुधारे और इसे बिजनेस के फैसलों के लिए लागू करे

देश की गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनियों (NBFC) और शहरी सहकारी बैंकों का अब इंटरनल ऑडिट होगा। यह ऑडिट उन कंपनियों का होगा, जो जोखिम के दायरे में हैं। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने बुधवार को एक सर्कुलर में यह जानकारी दी है।

5 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा की एनबीएफसी आएंगी दायरे में

RBI ने कहा कि जिन NBFC की साइज 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा है, उन पर यह नियम लागू होगा। जबकि शहरी सरकारी बैंकों में जिनकी साइज 500 करोड़ रुपए होगी उनका ऑडिट होगा। यानी इससे कम साइज वाले बैंकों और NBFC इस दायरे में नहीं आएंगी। सर्कुलर के मुताबिक, इस ऑडिट में कंपनी की अथॉरिटी, स्वतंत्रता, पर्याप्त अधिकार, रिसोर्सेस और पेशेवर क्षमता आदि पर फोकस होगा।

रिजर्व बैंक का यह नया दिशा निर्देश इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि हाल के समय में कंपनियों में ज्यादा फाइनेंशियल गड़बड़ियां पाई गई हैं। साथ ही गवर्नेंस के मामले भी सामने आए हैं।

सीनियर एक्जिक्युटिव की कमिटी बनानी होगी

सर्कुलर के मुताबिक, एनबीएफसी और सहकारी बैंकों को सीनियर एक्जिक्युटिव की एक कमिटी बनानी होगी। इस कमिटी की यह जिम्मेदारी होगी कि समय-समय पर वह बोर्ड और सीनियर मैनेजमेंट के मुद्दों की प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट देखे। उन्हें सुलझाने का प्रयास करे।

बोर्ड को जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा

नए दिशा निर्देश के मुताबिक, एनबीएफसी और शहरी सहकारी बैंकों के बोर्ड को उनके इंटरनल ऑडिट के लिए जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा। यह भी सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि इंटरनल ऑडिट पर तय समय में एक्शन लिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद इसे बोर्ड में रिपोर्ट को बंद करने के लिए सौंपना होगा।

स्वतंत्र ऑडिट फंक्शन के लिए सीनियर मैनेजमेंट जिम्मेदार होगा

इसी के साथ ही सीनियर मैनेजमेंट स्वतंत्र ऑडिट फंक्शन को बनाने के लिए जिम्मेदार होंगे। इसमें अकाउंटबिलिटी और पारदर्शिता को भी बढ़ावा देना होगा। इंटरनल ऑडिट फंक्शन को यह देखना होगा कि वह गवर्नेंस को सुधारे और इसे बिजनेस के फैसलों के लिए लागू करे। इसमें जोखिम को कंट्रोल करने की भी बात होनी चाहिए। इंटरनल ऑडिट फंक्शन के पास पर्याप्त अथॉरिटी होनी चाहिए।

