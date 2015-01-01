पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैसे जुटाने की योजना में तेजी:बैंक और बीमा कंपनियों में हिस्सेदारी बेचने के लिए सलाहकारों की नियुक्ति करेगा दीपम

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सलाहकार की नियुक्ति एक साल के लिए होगी। हालांकि बाद में इसे एक साल तक और बढ़ाया जा सकता है
  • सलाहकार को मासिक एक लाख रुपए फिक्स स्टाइपेंड के रूप में मिलेगा। उसकी उम्र 65 साल से ज्यादा नहीं होनी चाहिए

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक असेट मैनेजमेंट (दीपम) जल्द ही बीमा और बैंकों में हिस्सेदारी बेचने के लिए सलाहकारों को नियुक्त करने के लिए टेंडर मंगाएगा। इसके तहत माइनॉरिटी और रणनीतिक हिस्सेदारी की बिक्री होगी। सलाहकारों की नियुक्ति एक साल तक के लिए की जाएगी। हालांकि बाद में इसे बढ़ाकर दो साल तक भी किया जा सकता है।

रेगुलेटरी और एजेंसियों के साथ मिलकर होगा काम

जानकारी के मुताबिक सलाहकारों से संबंधित जो भी मुद्दे होंगे उसके लिए रेगुलेटरी या अन्य एजेंसियों के साथ मिलकर उसे सुलझाया जाएगा। इसके तहत ऐसे सलाहकारों की नियुक्ति नहीं की जाएगी जिनकी उम्र 65 साल से ज्यादा है। साथ ही उन्हें फाइनेंस में एमबीए या इकोनॉमिक्स में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट या फिर कॉमर्स में 30 सालों का लंबा अनुभव होना चाहिए। यह अनुभव बैंकिंग, बीमा और वित्तीय संस्थानों में होना चाहिए।

दीपम को मदद करने की जिम्मेदारी

रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (आरएफपी) के मुताबिक सलाहकार की जॉब प्रोफाइल यह होगी कि वह बैंकों, बीमा कंपनियों और वित्तीय संस्थानों में सरकारी हिस्सेदारी के बारे में दीपम को मदद करे। सलाहकार को यह भी जरूरत होगी कि वह उपरोक्त सेक्टर्स के बारे में बैकग्राउंड रिपोर्ट तैयार करे। इसके साथ ही यदि दीपम को कोई जरूरत हुई तो सलाहकार को और भी काम दिया जा सकता है।

सरकारी काम वालों को प्राथमिकता

जिन सलाहकारों को सरकार के अकाउंटिंग, सरकार की वित्तीय प्रक्रियाओं और ऑफिस की प्रक्रिया का अनुभव है, उन्हें प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। सलाहकार को हर महीने एक लाख रुपए फिक्स स्टाइपेंड दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए 4 दिसंबर तक अप्लीकेशन भेजा जा सकता है।

इस वित्त वर्ष में 2.10 लाख करोड़ जुटाने का लक्ष्य

सरकार ने इस वित्त वर्ष में हिस्सेदारी बेच कर 2.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसमें से 1.20 लाख करोड़ रुपए केंद्र सरकार की कंपनियों में हिस्सेदारी बेचने से आएगा जबकि 90 हजार करोड़ रुपए बैंक और अन्य वित्तीय संस्थानों में हिस्सेदारी बेचकर जुटाया जाएगा। हालांकि चालू वित्त वर्ष के 8 महीने करीब बीतने को आ गए, पर सरकार को अभी तक कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। कुछ एक कंपनियों में ही हिस्सेदारी बिकी है और अभी तक 10 पर्सेंट भी रकम सरकार नहीं जुटा पाई है।

दीपम ने प्रक्रिया शुरू की

दीपम ने पहले ही इसकी प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी है। देश की सबसे बड़ी बीमा कंपनी भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम को लिस्ट कराने की योजना बनाई है। इसके लिए एसबीआई कैपिटल और डेलॉय को आईपीओ से पहले के लेन-देन के लिए सलाहकार नियुक्त किया गया है। पिछले हफ्ते दीपम ने अक्चूरियल फर्म से इस संबंध में टेंडर मंगाया था ताकि एलआईसी का वैल्यूएशन किया जा सके। हालांकि भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम के (IPO) को लेकर यह कहा जा रहा है कि अगले वित्त वर्ष में इसे लिस्ट कराया जा सकता है। क्योंकि इसको लिस्ट कराने के लिए ढेर सारे नियमों को बदलना होगा जो अभी संभव नहीं है।

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र भी टाल दिए जाने की उम्मीद है। साथ ही एलआईसी का वैल्यूएशन करने में ही 6 महीने लग सकते हैं।

